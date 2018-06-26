Jordan Vs. David: Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2-on-1 Date Tonight?

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette 2018, fans will get to see the dreaded 2-on-1 date, for the first time this season. Often, there is only one of these dates per season, but there have been multiple in the past. Generally, the 2-on-1 date results in the elimination of one contestant, while the other rides off into the metaphorical sunset with the star. In this case, the star is Becca Kufrin and the two battling contestants are Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz. It’s customary to choose two contestants who do not get along and both of these men have been vocal about their hatred for each other over the course of the season.

According to ABC’s plot description of tonight’s show, “Confrontational from the start, David and Jordan embark on their two-on-one date with Becca. They drive through the wondrous red sandstone formations of the Valley of Fire to arrive at a rest area. The two men face off with the Bachelorette caught in the middle. Which of these feuding bachelors will end up with the date rose?”

So, before we get into the results of the 2-on-1 date, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do not want to know the outcome of the date, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the results …

According to Reality Steve, Ravitz is eliminated on the 2-on-1 date, but Kimball gets eliminated later on. Tune in below for a live recap of the 2-on-1 as it airs tonight …