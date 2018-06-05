Kate Spade Left Suicide Note for Daughter, Frances ‘Bea’

A Kate Spade suicide note was left behind after she apparently took her own life. The fashion designer was found hanged in her apartment in New York City on Tuesday, June 5. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Spade’s housekeeper found her just before 10:30 a.m. EST. She had a scarf around her neck. The scarf had been affixed to a closet doorknob in her bedroom.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, as Spade’s body must undergo an autopsy, however, police are calling this a suicide based on the following criteria.

“There was a note left and the contents of the note, physical state of the apartment and statement of the witnesses lead us to believe it was an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the media.

Spade wrote the note — or part of it — to her only daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix Spade, whom was referred to as “Bea” by her mom.

“Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy,” the note read in part, according to TMZ. It is unknown how long the note is or what else it may have said.

As for a reason why Spade may have chosen to take her own life, a source told the New York Daily News that there were “problems at home,” but did not elaborate further. Despite these reported “problems at home,” it seemed as though Spade wanted to be sure that her teenage daughter knew that this tragedy was not her fault.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time,” her family said in a statement shortly after her death was confirmed.