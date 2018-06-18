MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Time & Channels

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 TIME & DATE: The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is not airing on television live this year. The show took place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 and airs on June 18, 2018. This year’s awards show airs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. Encore presentations include 11 p.m. ET/PT and 1 a.m. ET/PT tonight on the MTV network. It will also air at 1:55 p.m. ET and 11:01 p.m. ET on June 19, 2018, 12:45 p.m. ET on June 20, 2018, and at 11:35 a.m. ET on June 22, 2018, all on the MTV network.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 CHANNELS: This year’s show airs on several networks in addition to MTV. The channels that are airing the show are MTV, BET, LOGO, CMT, Comedy Central, VH1, TV Land, MTV2, and BET Her.

HOW TO WATCH MTV ONLINE: If you would like to watch the show online via MTV live streaming options, there are some cable-free ways to watch the show and they include the following:

Philo TV: MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and BET are included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. The Logo network is also included with Philo. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV, VH1 and BET are included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 HOST: Tiffany Haddish is this year’s host and this is her first awards show hosting gig. This is the 27th edition of the awards show.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS: This year’s performers at the show are DJ Mustard with Nick Jonas and Chloe x Halle. Recently, Jonas was in the media for his reportedly new relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS: The 2018 presenters for the show include a big batch of A-list celebrities. Some of the reported presenters are Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell, Common, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, Bryce Dallas Howard and Aubrey Plaza.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS: In addition to the many award categories, there is also the recipient of the MTV Generation Award and the MTV Trailblazer Award. Lena Waithe, known for Master of None, is the Trailblazer Award recipient, while Chris Pratt takes home the Generation Award.