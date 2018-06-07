How to Watch Rumer Willis on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Live Stream Online

Rumer Willis will show the world what she’s got on tonight’s episode of Lip Sync Battle. Hosted by rapper LL Cool J along with Chrissy Teigen, Willis will be taking the stage to square off against Bryshere Gray. The fun begins tonight on Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV, at 11pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Paramount–which is the network formerly known as Spike TV–online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Paramount Network is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: To get Paramount Network, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Rumer Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. She is 29-years-old, and won the 20th season of Dnacing with the Stars. A talented singer and actress, Willis made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart. Most recently, she extended her fanbase by becoming a regular character on Fox’s Empire, where she worked alongside her mother, Demi Moore.

Last October, the two were caught filming together in Chicago. According to the Chicago Tribune, they even decided to live together as they filmed the famed hip-hop show. Speaking to the People Magazine, Willis said, “She’s actually living in my apartment with me. It’s actually really nice because even though we live 15 minutes apart in L.A., just with our schedules and lives we don’t end up necessarily getting to spend that much time together, so it’s been really lovely. We go out to dinner and hang out, and it’s been really nice to have quality time… She’s a great roommate. She’s actually really funny. I came back after a vacation and she had moved some stuff around. I was like, ‘Mom, what are you doing?’”

And what about her opponent on tonight’s episode, Bryshere Gray? Gray is Willis’s co-sstar on Empire. He sometimes goes by his stage name Yazz the Greatest, or just Yazz, Gray plays Hakeem Lyon on Empire.

Bryshere was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. He played high school football but ultimately decided to switch over to music after an injury. Gray grew up opening for talented rap artists, and he even performed at Jay Z’s Made in America Festival. In 2015, he booked his first acting role as Hakeem, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In April 2016, it was revealed that he would be playing Michael Bivins in the 2017 BET miniseries, The New Edition STory.