How to Stream Beyonce & Jay-Z’s New Album ‘Everything Is Love’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have released a surprise collaborative album titled Everything Is Love. The couple dropped the link to the album via Complex on Saturday afternoon, shortly after they performed at a concert in London. Everything Is Love has nine tracks and marks the first time the husband-and-wife team have collaborated on an entire project.

How to Stream Beyonce and Jay-Z’s new album Everything Is Love

Given the unexpected nature of the album’s release, and the fact that it is not yet available on Apple Music or Spotify, some fans aren’t sure how to get their hands on a copy.

We’ve listed the method you can use to stream the album below, along with tips on how to access music videos and additional bonus content for free.

Tidal

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s album is exclusively available through Tidal. If you already have a Tidal account, than you can simply log in and stream the album under the artist name “The Carters.” If you don’t, you can sign up for the free trial offer than Tidal offers to first-time customers. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

You will need to provide Credit Card information to begin the trial, but as long as you cancel before the 30-day period is up, you will not be charged the $9.99 that it costs to maintain the subscription on a monthly basis.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial. Both trial options will enable you to the music video for the song “Apes**t”.

Check out the artwork for Everything Is Love, as well as the official tracklist below:

1. Summer

2. Apes**t

3. Boss

4. Nice

5. 713

6. Friends

7. Heard About Us

8. Black Effect

9. Love Happy

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been making headlines recently due to their world tour On the Run II, a sequel to their 2014 joint tour. Elite Daily reports that the couple brought their audience to tears at the London Stadium, after Beyonce paid her respects to the 72 victims that died during the Grenfell fire.

In a clip that was shared on Twitter, the singer can be heard telling the audience: “This goes out to the family and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire, God bless you.” She and Jay-Z then launch into an emotional performance of “Forever Young” while holding hands. Watch the clip below.

Beyonce and Jay-Z also drew attention for a series of photos they took for the On the Run II tour book. The photos, which are also available to view on Instagram, shows the couple posing together in a bed.

Beyonce can be searing wearing just underwear in one of the photos, while both appear to be nude, and covered up a bedsheet, in another. Check them out below.

OTR's book A post shared by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter (@beybsasha) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

While the couple have never before collaborated on an album, they have been heavily involved in each other’s musical careers for over a decade.

“Crazy In Love”, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde, and “Drunk In Love” are just some of the chart-topping singles they’ve released together, and their marital relationship served as the thematic basis for Beyonce’s album Lemonade and Jay-Z’s 4:44. Both albums drew widespread acclaim for their honesty and their transparency regarding adultery, family, and celebrity.