How to Stream Nas & Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West continues his prolific rollout of music in June with the still-untitled album by Nas. The album is scheduled for release on Friday, June 15th, and is rumored to have been in the works since sometime last year. West will produce all seven tracks on the album, and given his input on the latest Pusha-T and Kid Cudi releases, will likely contribute a guest verse or some backing vocals.

How to stream and listen to Nas & Kanye West’s new album.

Like Kids See Ghosts and West’s own ye before it, the collaborative album will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms on 9:00 p.m. PST Thursday, or 12:00 a.m. EST Friday. We’ve listed the different streaming platforms that the album will be released, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Nas and West’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Nas and West album will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Nas and West’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Livestream

West’s other June releases have been livestreamed on the WAV app. While there were some technical glitches, especially with the Kids See Ghosts premiere, both livestreams were well-received. Nas & West will be hosting a listening party in Queens, New York, according to Billboard, but there’s no telling if fans will be able to live stream the event. If additional details become available, we will update our post accordingly.

Nas Album. Produced By Kanye West. June 15th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xZwt4YFFlB — sleeping on gems (@sleepingongems) June 11, 2018

The album will be Nas’ first in six years, following the critically acclaimed Life Is Good, and West’s fourth in as many weeks. The latter has given updates on the duo’s progress over the past few days, teasing song titles and the thematic direction of the album.

“Just wanted to say I’m up in the morning working on the Nas album and I’m so humbled by all the love we’re getting on these albums” West tweeted, “We’re here creating in real time just having fun. I hear the albums blasting out of the cars when I walk down the street. Kids come up to me and tell me their favorite songs. We’re experimenting with new sounds structures and ideas.”

Just wanted to say I’m up in the morning working on the Nas album and I’m so humbled by all the love we’re getting on these albums. We’re still the kids we used to be. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 11, 2018

West also tweeted an image that defines the Seven Deadly Sins, which has led many, including TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson, to speculate that they will factor into the album’s subject matter.

It would make sense, given the number of sins lines up with how many tracks are expected to be on the album. West continued to fuel these rumors when he posted the rumored tracklist:

Nas and West, two of the most respected artists in rap history, has collaborated a number of times in the past.

Their songs together include “We Major” off West’s album Late Registration, “Still Dreaming” and “Let There Be Light” off Nas’s album Hip Hop Is Dead, “Figure It Out” off French Montana’s album MC4, and the promotional single “Classic (Better Than I’ve Ever Been).”