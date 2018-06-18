Who Is Becca’s Winner on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018?

Who is the winner of The Bachelorette 2018? Who does Becca Kufrin choose as her mate? Before we get into all the details on who wins and the final two, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know the reported winner of the show.

Without naming her new fiance, Kufrin’s dished on her relationship and how it differs from the one she had with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. According to USA Today, Kufrin said that, “It just has a different feeling. It feels so good to say it, and this time I feel like it’s gonna stick … I feel like I just can’t wipe the smile off my face. It just feels like it’s just a perfect fit for me … in my heart, it just feels so right. I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece.”

So, who is the guy that Kufrin is now calling her fiance? According to Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve revealed, “Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here …” As far as the runner-up goes, Blake Horstmann reportedly came very close to becoming Kufrin’s fiance.

Yrigoyen is no stranger to marriage, as he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham. OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the ex-couple’s wedding was on September 19, 2015 and they divorced after just about 6 months together. The divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison commented on the split, saying that, “There’s a little backstory to Garrett. He’s heartbroken, and it wasn’t that long ago.” According to Google, Harrison also said that, “He made a very good first impression. He has a lot in common with Becca, She is kind of goofy and funny in a nerdy kind of way, and so is Garrett. They really get along well from the beginning. Garrett is that guy that always makes it about Becca. He always puts her at ease. So she gravitates toward him.”

The last three stars of The Bachelorette (Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel), who all appeared on the premiere episode of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, fell for the man they each gave their first impression rose to on their seasons. In addition, these three men were also the first men they kissed on the show. Yrigoyen fits right into this category, as he also was Kufrin’s recipient of the first impression rose and got to kiss her first this season.

Yrigoyen’s first solo date with Kufrin this season takes place on episode 4, in Utah. The official ABC description of the couple’s first date reads, “The Bachelorette kicks things off by taking one of the suitors for a day around the town and then surprises him with an exhilarating trip to Olympic Park with acclaimed Olympic bobsled medalists and married couple Fleming and Rohbock. Later that night, country superstar Granger Smith serenades the couple in a private concert, singing his latest hit, ‘Happens Like That.'” Contestant Wills Reid also gets a solo date on episode 4.