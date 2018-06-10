Tony Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Tonys Online

The 2018 Tony Awards air tonight on the CBS network, at 8 p.m. ET. The event airs live from Radio City Music Hall, in New York City, with Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles as the hosts. This is the first time the two singers are hosting an awards show together, though they are longtime friends, according to People.

Prior to tonight’s show, Groban gushed to People that he and Bareilles are, “both so excited. Growing up, the Tonys were the mecca of where we wanted to be professionally. I’ll never forget what it feels like to watch it and be inspired by it. Those performances, like seeing Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell do Ragtime, are cemented in my mind. And now to be a part of this community? Our child selves and our adult selves are high-fiving!”

Whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming the event. Read on for options on how to watch the Tonys this year online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

For those fans who are hoping to watch the 2018 Tonys red carpet arrivals this year, they will be shown on the CBS Facebook page. The red carpet coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT/2 p.m. PT. This year’s CBS Live! red carpet event is set to be hosted by Erich Bergen.