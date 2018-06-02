Is Tristan Thompson Still With Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been in a relationship since 2016. They welcomed their first child together, True Thompson, on April 12th, 2018. Less than a week before the child’s birth, however, photos surfaced of Tristan and an unidentified woman getting close at a club in Manhattan. Daily Mail reported that they were holding each and other kissing throughout the evening.

Things got worse for Tristan when TMZ released a surveillance video that showed him kissing and touching multiple women at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. These pieces of hard evidence, coupled with the recent song “Never Leave” by Kanye West, which includes the lyrics “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single/If you don’t ball like him or Kobe/Guarantee that b**ch gon’ leave you”, have led many to question whether Tristan and Khloe are still a couple.

According to People Magazine, they are still together.

Despite the emotional toll that the cheating reports have taken, Khloe is eager to move forward with Tristan and their daughter as a family unit. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True”, said an inside source, “Whatever else comes next… she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.” The source added that Khloe is “excited” start a life for her family in Cleveland, where Tristan currently plays for the Cavaliers.

Khloe’s decision has not been a popular one with the rest of the Kardashians, however. Another source claims that “the family is still very unhappy with Tristan”, and that “it will be interesting to see how they will treat him. Although Khloe defends him and her reasons to stay with him, her family feels she deserves much better.”

The most vocal of these family members has been Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian. She appeared on an episode of Ellen in April to discuss the accusations against Tristan, and was very frank in her assessment. “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up,” she said, “We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are… you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Kim’s stance has not changed in recent weeks. An insider for The Root claims that she is “counting down the days” until Khloe decides to leave Cleveland and return to the Kardashian home in Calabasas, California. “It’s driving Kim crazy that Khloe is still with Tristan”, the insider reports. “She deserves so much more. But Kim knows that she can’t tell Khloe what to do– she has to make the decision on her own.”

Khloe recently responded the backlash that she’s gotten for staying with Tristan on her Instagram story. A screenshot image taken by Harpers Bazaar shows a quote that read: “It’s always the muthaf**kas with no magic trying to tell you what to do with yours.”

Tristan has not publicly addressed the cheating claims or his relationship with Khloe, save for an interview he did with the Road Trippin Podcast in May. He alluded to the fact that he and Khloe have decided to work things out. When asked if they were done having children, Tristan said “Nah, I’m gonna keep going, I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”