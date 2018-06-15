How to Watch ‘Alone’ Season 5 Live Online

Season 5 of Alone is finally here. The show will air on the History Channel at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including History Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: History Channel is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: History Channel is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The History Channel’s Alone follows the experiences of ten people competing against one another for a grand prize of $500,000. The competitors are stranded alone in the wilderness, and whoever lasts the longest wins the money.

This season will bring back people who have previously participated in the series. It is set in Mongolia.

Unlike last season, this season will not have any pairs; each competitor must survive alone, without communicating with anyone else. The contestants have about five square miles to themselves.

Reality Blurred recently interviewed Shawn Witt, an executive producer on Alone, about the upcoming season. Asked if this season’s contestants were chosen randomly, Witt said, “We didn’t want to be in a situation where were just arbitrarily picking people ourselves, so we dove into all of the social and research feedback that History had done across Twitter, Facebook, all the chatter.”

Witt went on to admit that some of the biggest challenges in creating the show revolve around locations. The difficulties stem from finding “the amount of land we need, because the plots of land each of these participants has is significant, and we also separate them by a significant amount of land so there’s no way they’ll come in contact with each other.”

Cast: Britt Ahart, Nicole Apelian, Jesse Bosdell, Randy Champagne, Carleigh Fairchild, Sam Larson, Dave Nessia, Brad Richardson, Larry Roberts, and Brooke Whipple.