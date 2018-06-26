How to Watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best ‘ Live Online

There’s never a dull moment in the Chrisley family. Todd and the rest of the Chrisley clan will appear in an all-new episode on USA Network today at 10pm ET/PT.

Preview

Chrisley Knows Best follows the lives of Todd Chrisley, his wife, and his five children. The show has been a hit for the USA Network since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the family lives in a 300,000 square foot mansion. Todd originally hails from Georgia, but grew up in South Carolina.

Who inspired Chrisley when it came to filming his own reality show? In an interview last year with TV Insider, Chrisley said, “Steve Harvey has been very good to me since the beginning of my career in the entertainment industry.”

He continued, “He has been a very good mentor for me. I also watched Johnny Carson growing up, and so many other people who were the true pioneers of this industry. I think for me, I just treated it like people were coming into my living room. They are guests in my home, and I wanted to treat them the same way here on this stage as how I would treat them in my home.”

Beyond catapulting the family to fame, Chrisley says a positive outcome of filming the series is that it has brought his family closer together. “It’s also been very good for us because it has forced us to stay together to deal with whatever issues our kids are having. … I say the show in retrospect has been the best babysitter I’ve ever had because I’ve got six million eyeballs a week telling me what my kids are doing.”

Although his reality series centers on his family, Chrisley is notoriously private about his past. He doesn’t often talk about his private life in the media. Married Biography writes, “Todd prefers people focusing on his work rather than his personal life.

To find out what you can about his personal life, tune into Chrisley Knows Best Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.