How to Watch Lifetime’s ‘Did I Kill My Mother?’ Live Online

Lifetime is back tonight with its hit film Did I Kill My Mother?. Be sure to tune into the flick tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Preview

The synopsis for the film reads: “A year after her father’s unsolved, suspicious murder, a young woman’s mother is found dead in the home they both live in. The police think she may be the murderer, and she and her friends have to prove her innocence while they dig deeper into the real killer’s hidden life.”

The film stars Megan Park, who fans may remember from a few different TV shows. From 2008 to 2013, she played Grace Bowman in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, followed by a year as Jane in The Neighbors. She also guest-starred on Jane the Virgin in 2015 as Dr. Damprey, and played Janet in the TV movie My Christmas Love.

Park’s most recent credits include a guest-star role in Imposters and 9JKL.

Is Did I Kill My Mother? inspired by a true story, like many of Lifetime’s films? According to Bustle, there is no evidence that suggests the show is based on anything that really happened.

If you’re in for a psychological and chilling thriller, be sure to tune into Did I Kill My Mother tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.