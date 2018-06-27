How to Watch the Finale of ‘Brother vs. Brother’ Live Online

Brother vs. Brother is here for its season 6 finale. The show will air tonight on HGTV at 9pm ET/PT.

Property Brothers stars Canadian twins Jonathan and Drew Scott. The siblings are the hosts of the Emmy-nominated shows Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother, and Property Brothers at Home.

In a recent interview with Smashing Interviews the brothers were asking if they have a “twin thing” of knowing what the other is thinking all the time. Jonathan responded, “Yeah. I mean, Drew and I have always worked in synch very well together. We started our first business before we were eight years old making these little decorative coat hangers, and ever since then, we’ve always been able to divide and conquer with absolutely everything.”

Drew added on, “Jonathan will spearhead one new project while I work on another. It does help when I don’t have to hear him say something all the time. I know what he’s thinking. I know what he would do. It really helps us move more efficiently.”

Jonathan and Drew hail from Vancouver, British Columbia. They have an older brother, JD, who often guest stars on their show.

Be sure to tune into Brother vs. Brother tonight, Wednesday, at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.