How to Watch Tonight’s Episode of ‘Botched’ Live Online

Tonight, a new episode of Botched will air on E! at 9pm ET/PT. Can Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif work their magic? Tune in tonight to find out.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

Botched premiered in 2014. It chronicles Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they try and fix plastic surgeries that have gone wrong.

And just who are the celebrity plastic surgeons on the show? Terry Dubrow, 59, is known for The Swan as well as Botched. He’s also appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County with his wife, Heather.

Nassif, meanwhile, specializes in plastic surgery– specifically rhinoplasty. Dr. Nassif is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Speaking last year about the new season, Nassif shared, “This year, we’ve now taken it to the next level where we don’t even know how to say ‘no’ to patients anymore… So we’re taking patients that have the most incredible complications that we’ve seen, telling them that they will have a complication, they do have a complication, but we’re actually doing it because their lives are destroyed and we’re trying to help them.”

Terry then told E! online that the show had received over 10,000 applicants.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Botched on E! at 9pm ET/PT.