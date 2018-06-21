How to Watch ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Online

Wheel of Fortune, one of the oldest television game shows around, airs weekdays at 12pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch GSN live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: GSN is included in Fubo’s main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV: GSN is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: GSN is included in both the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle and the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Wheel of Fortune is the longest-running syndicated game show in the US. Over 6,000 episodes of the show have aired, and in 2008, TV Guide named it the “top rated syndicated series”.

The show works similarly to hangman– contestants must solve word puzzles by guessing letters that constitute an entire word or phrase.

The show first aired on NBC from 1975 to 1999. Then, it moved to CBS for two years before returning to NBC. Along with changes networks a number of times, the show has seen a variety of hosts, from Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford to Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Chuck Woolery, the show’s first host, was involved in the original incarnation of Love Connection, along with Scrabble, and Lingo.

Woolery, also a musician, was part of a trio called The Bordermen in the 1960s. He was also part of the duo The Avant-Garde, who signed with Columbia Records. With Columbia, he released five records as a solo artist.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White currently host the show. The latter has been hosting since 1982. Apart from her hosting work, White has appeared in projects like Gypsy Angels, Midnight Offerings, Graduation Day, Looker, and Star of the Family.