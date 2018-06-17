How to Watch Lifetime’s ‘Nanny Killer’ Live Online

Lifetime is back with an all-new film. If you’re interested in watching Nanny Killer, tune in tonight at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still easily watch Lifetime live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Lifetime is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV: Lifetime is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

The official synopsis for the film reads, “Hardworking student Sarah takes a well-paying summer job as nanny at a winery to offset tuition expenses. But she soon realizes something is ‘off’ with the children she cares for when their mischievous pranks lead to deadly consequences.”

So, unlike most movies that follow the trope of the killer nanny, this one shows the children haunting their young caregiver.

And who is at the center of all the drama? Morgan Obendreder, 23, hails from Yardley, Pennsylvania, and stars in the Lifetime movie. She started acting at the ripe age of 7.

Morgan has held guest-starring roles in shows like Bones, See Dad Run, and NCIS. Recenty, she played Natalie Vrendenburgh in the TV series Mr. Student Body President and Crystal Porter in The Young & The Restless.

As Bustle aptly points out, Nanny Killer was initially released just after a woman named Yoselyn Ortega was convicted of both first and second-degree murder in the deaths of a two-year-old, Leo, and six years old, Lucia, two children she was babysitting. In trial, it was argued that Ortega was “too mentally ill” to understand her actions, accoring to the New York Times. Learn more about the story here.