The 2000s Live Stream: How to Watch CNN Miniseries Online Without Cable

Social media, major technological advances, George W. Bush’s war on terror and the “platinum age of television” are just a few topics examined in CNN’s newest seven-part miniseries, The 2000s.

Preview

The 2000s miniseries consists of seven episodes exploring seven different topics. The first of those examines a topic that most can probably agree on–this was the most important decade in terms of television creation.

Sure, there was good, quality content on TV prior to the 2000’s, but many of the best shows of all-time were born–or spent the majority of their lifetime–in the 2000’s: Sopranos, The Wire, Mad Men, Lost, Breaking Bad, Friday Night Lights, The West Wing, The Shield, Dexter, The Office, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, and so on and so on. The list of groundbreaking shows is seemingly endless.

It was also an important time for the growth of polarizing–but nevertheless popular–shows such Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Man and Desperate Housewives, as well as reality shows like American Idol or Survivor.

Though the 2010’s may be the peak television era, it can be argued that the 2000’s were a more important time in the history of TV.

The rest of the episodes in The 2000s miniseries are as follows: “Mission Accomplished” (George W. Bush’s war on terror following the attacks of September 11, 2001), “Quagmire: Bush’s Second Term” (Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina and decreasing poll numbers), “The I Decade” (the rise of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google), “The Financial Crisis” (the 2008 global financial crisis regarded as worse than the Great Depression), “Yes We Can” (Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and 2008 election), and “I Want My MP3” (how new technology affected the music industry).