Anfisa Nava’s Husband Jorge Has Pled Guilty to Marijuana Charges

According to Starcasm, in February 2018, Jorge Nava, from 90 Day Fiance, was arrested for trying to sell approximately 300 pounds of marijuana in Arizona. Jorge, who is married to Anfisa Arkhipchenko, was charged with a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. The weight of this was up to 12 years in jail, but it appears that Jorge has struck up a plea deal since he pled guilty on July 17, 2018.

TMZ first reported that on February 7, 2018, Jorge was pulled over by police in Mojave County for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the cops discovered the marijuana. Jorge reportedly spent two days in jail before posting $25,000 for bail.

As Anfisa and Jorge deal with their relationship ups and downs, as well as legal issues, Anfisa has been giving advice on her Instagram to followers. On June 4, 2018, Anfisa wrote, “Through thick and thin, ‘if you love, forgive everything’ … I hear these words SO often and while in some cases they apply, in others they absolutely don’t and shouldn’t. I often get messages from girls and women saying that my strong personality inspires them and seeing the way I overcome difficulties helps them to do the same in their lives. I just want to give a few words of encouragement for girls and women who are having troubles in their relationship and think they are not being treated right.” She continued, writing, “You need to love yourself. Always put yourself first. Don’t settle for less than you think you deserve. It’s better to be alone than with just anyone. And finally, no man deserves your pain and tears. You only have one “you” so live your life to the fullest and enjoy it.”

Jorge’s February arrest isn’t the first time he’s had legal issues, according to People. Previously, Jorge had pled guilty to drug trafficking, which resulted in he and his wife, Anfisa, having a difficult time being able to rent a house or apartment.

Though the tell-all episodes of 90 Day Fiance are airing with Jorge and Anfisa together, when it comes to the status of their relationship, Anfisa has said, “Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private. You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.” The tell-all episodes filmed in New York City, after the arrest, and some of the cast members wondered if Jorge would be able to attend, because of his arrest.

Some fans of the show were wondering if Anfisa’s green card status would be affected by Jorge’s charges. In response to questions from viewers, according to Starcasm, Jorge said, “Anfisa’s green card would not be affected by what happened, so she ain’t going anywhere as long as she’s on my watch.”

