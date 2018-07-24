Celebrities React to Demi Lovato Overdose Report

Celebrities are tweeting out their support and love for Demi Lovato after the singer was reportedly hospitalized for a heroin overdose. TMZ reports that authorities responded to a house call in Hollywood at 11:37 a.m. and that the pop singer was treated with Narcan, a medication meant for narcotic overdoses.

Fellow singer Ariana Grande was the first to comment on the report via Twitter, where she wrote “I love u ddlovato.” Ellen DeGeneres, who’s had Lovato as a guest on her talk show several times, wrote: “I love @ddlovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Kesha tweeted out “Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you.” Scream actor Sean Grandillo spoke of the importance of supporting Lovato and her potential addiction. “Really upset about this horrible Demi Lovato news. Addiction is real and overwhelming,” he tweeted. “I hope we hear that she is okay, and that she can be supported going forward.”

Talk show host Wendy Williams wrote: “So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by singer Tallia Storm, who wrote: “Heartbreaking to hear about Demi Lovato. Praying she makes a full recovery. She has a talent beyond words. This is a reminder to everyone else struggling right now, please talk to someone. A friend, a loved one, a person you trust. You do not have to suffer in silence.”

“My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today,” wrote actress Ruby Rose. “I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.”

Several musicians and former collaborators of Lovato’s also sent out their love. “Praying for Demi Lovato. Very sad to hear this news,” wrote Victoria Justice. “Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon,” added Lily Allen. Trevor Dahl, the Cheat Codes frontman who collaborated with Lovato on the single “No Promises,” simply tweeted, “Thinking about you.”

Aaron Carter wrote: “Praying for you Demi @ddlovato.” Country superstar Brad Paisley spoke about how kind Lovato is, and how brave she is to be upfront about her addictions. “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, Lovato is currently in stable condition.