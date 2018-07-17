Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 7

On the show Married at First Sight, three couples are matched together by counselors, psychologists and dating experts, in a marital experiment. It’s a modern twist on arranged marriage. For season 7, the matchmakers create couples in the state of Texas, choosing a cast made up of a mix of personalities. Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are one of the couples involved in this season’s experiment. They marry, go on a honeymoon, move in together, and try out married life, with the hope of a forever commitment. Then, at the end of 8 weeks, they are given the choice whether to continue on with the marriage or get divorced.

Bergman works in software sales, but her real passion is animals, especially dogs, as she tells Lifetime, “My biggest passion is taking care of dogs. I actually foster them. It’s been really fulfilling to have these dogs that would otherwise be euthanized saved so it’s definitely rewarding.”

In the past, she’s dealt with infidelity from men in relationships and is looking for someone trustworthy to love. Dodd reportedly has the same kind of family values as Bergman, since each of their parents have been married for decades, according to Us Weekly.

Bergman is 30 years old and she fosters dogs in her home. She said that she’s traveled the world but is ready to settle down and have a family. She was raised very liberal and says she connects with a Southern kind of lifestyle. So, she was definitely excited to get a husband who is originally from Tennessee. Her parents have had their reservations when it comes to their daughter having an arranged marriage. They also clash when it comes to their personal views in general. But, Bergman’s mom and dad have been married for approximately 40 years, so they are a great example in love for her to follow.

Dodd is a project manager and is 26 years old, so he’s younger than his wife. He enjoys hunting with his father and considers himself to be a Southern gentleman. His family is very close and he wants to have a marriage like his parents have. He says he’s failed in his relationships in the past and hopes to find love. Dodd’s parents are being a little more supportive of him than Bergman’s are of her in the decision to marry a stranger. But, Dodd’s mother was struggling with a new woman coming into her baby boy’s life. She did, however, become much more at ease once she got to see Bergman at the wedding.

These two were matched because they are the missing piece to what each other desires in a partner. Now let’s get into the spoilers on this couple. If you do NOT want to know any of the rocky aspects of the couple’s marriage, STOP READING NOW.

Upon seeing one another for the first time, both Dodd and Bergman were instantly attracted to each other. They also each discovered that they both love dogs. One issue that the couple will deal with on their journey together, though, is that Bergman is not a fan of yelling and Bobby sometimes loses his southern gentleman “cool”.

Our prediction is that this couple makes it through the rocky moments and is still together today. What do you think?