Dave Mattingly Wins Jeopardy Three Times in a Row

Dave Mattingly, who hails from Old Forge, Pennsylvania, won Jeopardy for the third time on Tuesday night. His two-day winnings came in at $48,000. His three-day winnings came in at $77,400.

Mattingly’s Twitter bio reads, “Husband, father, and cat owner. Unabashed anglophile. Domestic and international game show buff. Programmer by day. Writes trivia questions for fun and profit.”

Mattingly was clearly getting backlash from people for betting $0 in his Final jeopardy of each game. He wrote on Twitter, “I love that people are giving me grief for betting $0 in Final #Jeopardy each of these last three games. If I had bet the largest wager possible each time that would still guarantee the victory, I would have earned … (checks calculator) … negative $3,401.”

On the show, Alex Trebek called Mattingly an “excellent player”, and asked about Mattingly’s game show marathon. “Yes,” Mattingly responded. “For the last six or seven years some friends of mine have gotten together and for 24 straight hours we play 24 game shows. We stream it online and play for charity.”

Fans are hoping for a fourth win from Mattingly. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Josh Macuga wrote, “I don’t think you all realize what is happening tonight… Dave Mattingly is going for 4 straight RUNAWAYS on @Jeopardy …THIS IS A HUGE. DAVEY JEOPS… LET’S GO!”

