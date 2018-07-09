‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2 Premiere Time & Channel

Floribama Shore season 2 is here. Get the rundown on what to expect on the first couple of episodes, what time the show airs, what channel to watch, how to watch the show online and even more details. Read on below.

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Season 2 of the show was originally set to premiere in June 2018, but its premiere date was moved to July 9, 2018. The show airs at 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. The premiere episode, specifically, is set to air from 10 – 11:03 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10:03 p.m. CT. Additional show times for the premiere episode include 12:33 a.m. ET/PT on July 10th, 10:02 p.m. ET/PT on July 10th, 5 p.m. ET/PT on July 12th, 12 a.m. ET/PT on July 15th and 10 a.m. ET/PT on July 15th.

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” TV CHANNEL: Floribama Shore airs on the MTV network. It is also the home network of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which returns for its second season in August 2018.

HOW TO WATCH “FLORIBAMA SHORE” ONLINE: Viewers can watch MTV live via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest one among all the streaming services if you plan on keeping the package long-term. In addition, you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information, unlike most sites. Two days come free, right off the bat. And, if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free as well. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Sling TV: MTV is included in both the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or in the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either one, and you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or using your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Amazon also has individual episodes available for purchase, as well as all of season 1, starting at $1.99 per episode of Floribama Shore.

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” 2018 CAST: All of the season 1 cast members have returned to the show. The cast includes Kortni Gilson, Nilsa Prowant, Gus Caleb Smyrnios, Aimee Hall, Jeremiah Buoni, Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Kirk Medas.

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: The title of the premiere episode is “Psycho-Ass Beach”. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode states, “The roommates head to Panama City Beach for another summer at the shore; when Codi and Gus pull a prank on Kortni, a fight breaks out between all the roommates; everyone rallies for their first night out in PCB.”

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: “Dirty But Worth It” is the name of episode 2 this season. The Xfinity synopsis of episode 2 reads, “The bond between the roommates is slow to gel when harsh words open old wounds between Jeremiah and Codi and another prank puts the house on high alert over toothpaste; Gus has his new playboy attitude on display.”

“FLORIBAMA SHORE” SEASON 2 AFTER SHOW INFORMATION: Episode 1 of “After the Show” airs directly after the premiere episode, at 11:01 – 11:34 p.m. ET/PT and 10:01 – 10:34 p.m. CT. The plot description of the after show reads, “Nessa, co-host EJ Johnson and special guests Nilsa Prowant and Kortni Gilson dish on the season premiere.”