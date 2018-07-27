Hallmark Summer Nights 2018 Schedule: How to Watch All Five New Movies

Hallmark is kicking off its Summer Nights series this weekend, and excited fans can’t wait.Hallmark is introducing five new movies this month in celebration of Summer Nights. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) Read on for the complete Summer Nights schedule, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing.

Love on Safari: Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s first Summer Nights movie, Love on Safari, premieres Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 3 p.m., Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor, and Brittany Bristow. Here’s the synopsis: “After Kira inherits a wildlife reserve in South Africa, she travels there to meet the no-nonsense head ranger, Tom. When she learns the reserve is in financial jeopardy and she may have to sell it to her uncle’s competitor, Tom urges her to save it by taking her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals, and hopefully him.”

A Summer to Remember: Saturday, August 4, 9 p.m. Eastern

The next Summer Nights movie, A Summer to Remember, premieres Saturday, August 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will be Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Aug. 12 at 3 p.m., Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

The movie stars Catherine Bell (of Good Witch) and Cameron Mathison. The synopsis reads: “Jessica Tucker, a widow and successful doctor, is trying to juggle work and family when she learns she’s up for the top job at the hospital. For a well-deserved vacation, Jessica books a stay at a resort in Fiji so she and her daughter can disconnect and bond. During her stay, Jessica strikes up a friendship with Will, the charming owner of the resort. As Jessica and Will spend more time together, she begins to relax and starts to wonder if this island paradise can give her the life – and love – she’s always hoped for.”

Love at Sea: Saturday, August 11, 9 p.m. Eastern

We’re so excited about this one! Love at Sea premieres Saturday, August 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will be Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., Aug. 19 at 3 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. (This movie was originally called Love on the Lido Deck.)

The movie stars real-life married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. The synopsis reads: “Event planner Olivia gets a game-changing opportunity to organize a major event on a luxury Caribbean cruise, hosted by her best friend, cooking and wellness star, Alexandra. Olivia meets her match in the charming Tony, who is on a trial run as Cruise Director, but they must work together to make the cruise go off without a hitch, for the sake of their careers and friendships.”

Did you see the PenaVega’s last movie, Enchanted Christmas? It was delightful!

Pearl in Paradise: Saturday, August 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern

The fourth movie in the series is Pearl in Paradise, which premieres Saturday August 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.

The movie stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. The synopsis reads: “Alex, a photographer for a travel magazine, and Colin, a best-selling author, team up to find an elusive Fijian “pearl.” As both of their careers hang in the balance, their treasure hunt in a Fijian valley might lead them to find the only treasure that really matters.”

Season for Love: Saturday, August 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Season for Love premieres Saturday, August 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern and is the final movie in the summer series.

This movie stars Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas. The synopsis reads: “When a talented chef returns to her Texas hometown, she winds up entering the town’s famous BBQ cookoff. She gets more than she bargained for when the surprise judge turns out to be her high school love.”

That’s not all for Hallmark though. More movies are still coming sometime this summer and fall, but not part of the Summer Nights series. This includes Debbie Gibson’s sequel, Wedding of Dreams, which premieres later in September.