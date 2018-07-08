Hilary Farr Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Designer, TV host and reality star Hilary Farr is one of the most familiar faces on HGTV. The co-star of Love It or List It with David Visentin, Farr has an estimated net worth of $8 million. A majority of that money stems from her onscreen work.

Interested in learning more about Farr’s net worth? Read on.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $8 Million

Farr has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Speaking to the Baltimore Media Blog about her career, she was asked when she knew she wanted to become a designer. She responded, “I didn’t know, actually. It happened by chance. I had moved a few times. Everyone loved my house in Los Angeles, so I decided to turn into a business.”

Asked what her favorite part of Love It or List It is, she added, “It’s a combination. I love the crew and I love my co-host, David. I’m doing what I love to do. I’ve been able to open the clients eyes, as well as the audiences.”

2. She Is the President of Hilary Farr Designs

Hilary Farr is the president and founder of Hilary Farr Designs.

In an interview with AZ Central in 2016, Farr was asked what the must-have design elements in a home are and why. She said, “I believe in spending money to make your home the perfect sanctuary away from work and the stress of everyday life. Great kitchens are a must-have. A place to relax and cook for friends and family. A gathering place for a family of all ages and guests is a staple for me as well.”

Farr is the president of Hilary Farr Design, an interior design company founded over 15 years ago.

According to her website, Farr is credited as “the designer to stage properties for sale in Toronto where she currently lives.”

3. She Has Appeared in a Number of Movies as an Actress

As an actress, Farr has appeared in a number of movies and television series; namely in the 70s and 80s. Some may even recognize her as the bride at the wedding that Brad and Janet attended before their car broke down in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Speaking to the Baltimore Media Blog, Farr joked, “I hardly was a co-star! (laughs) I didn’t even have a speaking part. I was extremely young, and all my friends were apart of that film. They liked my work and decided to create a part for me out of nothing. It was great fun.”

Farr’s first IMDB credit is from 1972, as Monique in Layout for 5 Models.

She has also appeared in Legend of the Werewolf, Stardust, Well Anyway, and Within These Walls, among others.

4. She Has a Son with Her Ex-Husband Gordon Farr

Farr was married to Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008. Together, the former couple has one child.

Hilary was born in Canada, and grew up in England. When she moved to Los Angeles, she began buying and renovating properties.

She has held a number of jobs over the years, including serving as a judge on W Network’s Search for the Next W Expert 2010, making guest appearances at the Canadian International Interior Design Show, and making guest appearances on The Marilyn Denis Show.

5. She Met Her Co-Star at the ‘Love It or List It’ Audition

While it may seem like Farr and Visentin have known one another for years, they actually met at the audition for the show. In an interview with Post City after the show premiered, Farr said, “Well, first I thought [auditioning] was the dumbest idea ever, but I also had a lot of projects on the go. [My friend] pushed for it, and I ended up getting [the job].”

In another interview, Visentin spoke to Popsugar about the audition and said, “They called up and said, You’re brilliant. We want you. We think you’re going to make Hilary look good.”

Love It or List It premiered in 2008. Its most recent season aired in June 2018.