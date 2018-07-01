Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ on TV Tonight?

This coming week, many shows are on hiatus for the 4th of July holiday. And, so, for those hoping to watch a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud tonight, they are out of luck. The next new episode will not air until next Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Next week’s episode will be episode 4 of the season. It will feature comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, who is playing for charity Baby2Baby, and actress Ming-Na Wen, who is playing for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. On Dunham’s team is Makenna Paige daughter Makenna, daughter Ashleyn, daughter Bree, and wife Audrey. Wen’s team hass her husband Eric Zee, daughter Michaela, brother Lang Yee, and sister-in-law Juliet Silva.

Also featured on next week’s show is actor Taye Diggs, who is playing for the charity FosterMore, and actress Caroline Rhea, who is playing for Hopeland. On Digg’s team is his mother Marcia Berry, sister Christian, brother Gabriel, and sister Shalom. Rhea’s team consists of her sister Cynthia, sister Celia, nephew William Woods and nephew Robert Woods.

Tonight will air a re-run, which is episode 2 from this season. Featured are 5 NBA Stars against 5 MLB All-Stars. Playing for the Mustard Seed School are Ernie Johnson, host of “Inside the NBA”; Kenneth Smith, analyst on “Inside the NBA”; Shaquille O’Neal, analyst on “Inside the NBA”; Charles Barkley, analyst on “Inside the NBA”; and Kristen Ledlow, host of “NBA Inside Stuff”. On the MBA team, the contestants are playing for Major League Baseball Charities and the team is made up of Johnny Damon, two-time World Series Champion; Jimmy Rollins, former National League MVP; Sean Casey, three-time All-Star and current analyst on MLB Network; Jennie Finch, Olympic medalist in softball; and John Franco, four-time All-Star.

Also on the episode 2 rerun are retired NFL player and DWTS champion Rashad Jennings versus rapper and actress Eve. Jennings’ team, who is playing for the Rashad Jennings Foundation, consists of his cousin Derek O’Neal, sister-in-law Pamela Jennings, brother Albert Orrin Jennings III, and Bryan Kendrick Jennings. Eve and her team are playing for Georges Malaika Foundation, Inc. Her team is made up of her brother Farrod Wilcher, mom Julie, stepfather Ron and cousin Takeya Rideout.

If you would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.