Khloe Kardashian Debunks ‘Source’ Who Claimed She Was in Therapy With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been making headlines since the two started dating. However, in recent months, the couple’s relationship has been scrutinized on a completely different level.

While Kardashian was pregnant with her first child, Thompson was caught cheating on her. Several videos of Thompson out with other women surfaced online and a huge scandal erupted. Days later, Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True.

Just about everyone thought that Kardashian was going to leave Thompson, but she decided to stay with him. While it seems clear that Kardashian’s decision didn’t come easy, there have been numerous rumors about just how hard it has been for the couple.

A few days ago, a site called Hollywood Unlocked posted a report about Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship. The site quoted a “friend of Kris Jenner” by the name of Lisa Stanley.

“‘One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy,’ Stanley explained to KISS FM’s Celeb HQ hosts Zoe Marshall and JC Caldwell on Monday. Stanley added that both Khloe and Tristan are ‘working hard,’ but reminded everyone that you ‘can’t just earn trust back in two months,'” Hollywood Unlocked reported.

It didn’t take Kardashian long to catch the story, and she simply couldn’t help but wonder who the heck Lisa Stanley is.

“Who is Lisa Stanley???” Kardashian commented on the post that Hollywood Unlocked uploaded to Instagram. You can see it below.