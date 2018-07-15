Kristin Cavallari’s Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristin Cavallari became a breakout star when she appeared on Laguna Beach and then The Hills. She went on to become a fashion commentator at red carpet events with E!, a shoe designer, an entrepreneur, an author, and now the star of her own reality show, Very Cavallari. The show follows Cavallari’s work and personal life, while managing her fiery employees under her company Uncommon James. The series has also given fans an inside look at Cavallari’s home life, putting her relationship with husband Jay Cutler on display. For those unfamiliar with Cutler, he is a successful athlete, known for being an NFL quarterback. In his career, according to the NFL, he earned an estimated net worth of $122 million.

Cavallari and Cutler married in June 2013, as reported by People, and Cavallari described it, saying, “The flowers and everything were very simple but it was very warm and cozy. It was all about the lighting and the candles and the atmosphere was just so warm. It was absolutely perfect.” Get to know more about the couple’s life together, their children and the struggles they’ve gone through over the years below.

1. The Couple Called Off Their Engagement Before Marrying

Cavallari and Cutler had dated for less than a year when Cutler popped the question in April 2011. At the time, Cavallari told People that, “I think we both knew from the moment we met that we wanted to marry each other. It’s been a great situation.” Cavallari also revealed that she was going to relocate to be with her man, who was living in Chicago, Illinois back then. She stated that, “I will relocate to Chicago. I want us to be together. I don’t want to be one of those married couples where one person is on the West Coast, and the other is somewhere else. I do want some normalcy in my life. I want to be a wife.” Cavallari also relocated to Nashville, Tennessee for her husband and family.

But, Cutler’s first proposal didn’t end with a fairytale. Two months after the engagement, the couple broke up. Cavallari explained the break up in her book “Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work”. She said that, “At that moment, something wasn’t right. A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship … Deep down, I knew in my heart things were going to get better if I broke up with him.” Fortunately, the couple reconciled in January 2012 and walked down the aisle a year and a half later.

On the big wedding day, Cavallari and Cutler kept with the tradition of not seeing each other until Cavallari walked down the aisle of Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple’s 10-month-old son, Camden Jack, was in attendance and Cavallari had two flower girls, pulling her nephew in a wagon down the aisle as well.

2. Kristin Cavallari’s Kids Are Being Kept Out of the Public Eye

When Cavallari and Cutler first got engaged, Cavallari told People that they did plan for children, but it wouldn’t happen for a few years. Today, the couple has three children together – daughter Saylor, along with sons Camden and Jaxon.

Cavallari does not feature her children on her reality show Very Cavallari. The reason she gave for this on the show was that she didn’t want to make that decision for them. She wanted her kids to “just be kids”.

According to the Huffington Post, Cavallari confirmed that when it comes to her reality show, “My kids will not be on it. They would love to watch the monitors and they were around sometimes when we would film, but we want to keep them kids … We want them to grow up as normal as possible. And so when they’re old enough to decide they want a camera in their face, that’s one thing, but for now we just want to keep them kids.” As for Cutler, he provides some of the comedy relief on the show.

3. Jay Cutler Has Type 1 Diabetes

ESPN reported that Jay Cutler was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2008 and on an episode of The Jay Cutler Show, in 2012, Cutler opened up about dealing with the disease. When it came to managing his illness while playing football, Cutler said, “Diabetes is all about insulin levels and sugar levels and what you put in your body. The more you put in your body the more you have to regulate it with insulin. So later kickoffs you’re talking about breakfast, lunch and a pregame meal, so that’s more food you’ve got to be aware of and what you put in your body. A noon game, light breakfast, a little fruit and some insulin and I’m good to go.” He also said, “It’s something you go to sleep with and you wake up with everyday. It’s not something that you can just be like ‘Hey, I’m going to take a day off here and I’ll catch back up with it tomorrow.’ It’s difficult to deal with. I think more than anything over the past three, four, five years is I’ve changed my diet a lot. I think that’s made the biggest impact on me being able to control my numbers and being able to control diabetes.”

In 2017, Cavallari spoke out on social media about her husband’s battle with Diabetes after he received fat-shaming comments from some of her Instagram followers. Cavallari fired off, saying, “Without good health we have nothing; nothing else matters. And I’ve seen firsthand too with my husband; he’s a type 1 diabetic. His health has improved drastically since I’ve met him because he’s changed his whole lifestyle. He’s changed his whole diet so I’ve seen firsthand with my husband and with my three kids what a healthy lifestyle can do.”

Diabetes hasn’t been the only thing that Cutler has had to worry about. When it comes to an athletic career, there are many physical risks, which, of course, Cavallari was not a fan of. And, she wasn’t even a fan of Cutler’s at all, before they met. In an interview with People, she dished on how the two met, saying that, “My publicist called me when I was filming The Hills and said Jay wanted to fly me to Chicago to take me on a date. I said no because I didn’t want a boyfriend, especially one who lives in Chicago. But then a year later, I went to a Bears game with my family. We got passes to meet Jay after the game and he walked in and he was so good-looking and so sweet. We hung out a couple nights later. Then things moved pretty quickly — we got engaged after eight months!”

4. Cavallari Said Cutler Wanted Her to Be a Stay-at-Home-Mom

One of the reasons that Cavallari originally broke off her engagement with Cutler was because she worried about Cutler wanting her to be a stay-at-home mother. According to Us Weekly, she recalled, “If I stayed at home, I wouldn’t be happy. And would probably end up resenting Jay for it … I credit [our therapist] for saving our relationship. She opened up our eyes to the other person’s perspective and gave us great tools for communication … We still periodically see her to this day.”

On Very Cavallari, Cutler definitely steps in to take care of the kids when Cavallari is working. He jokes about being in the pick up line at school with the other moms.

Five years into the couple’s marriage, Cavallari has said that they are better than they have ever been. She admitted to People that, “The evolution of our relationship is amazing. I think part of it is that we’ve grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs … I’ve always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we’ve worked really hard. And it’s just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.”

5. The Couple Is Done Having Children

The couple has three kids together and that’s as many as they’re getting, according to Cavallari. In an interview with People, she said, “I love having three kids. I especially love having two boys and a girl — we feel like a very complete family. We’re good, we’re done.” Cavallari also said that she can’t imagine having another child, explaining that, “We just feel like such a complete family — I got my girl. Everything is just so great with it right now, why rock the boat?”

In July 2018, Cavallari said that, “My daughter is 2½ and I don’t have to lug around a diaper bag anymore and all the crap. We’re finally at a really good place where we can just pick up and go … All my kids have a little bit of independence, and we’re just in a really good place. I don’t want to go back to the diaper phase and all of that.”

Cavallari steers clear of posting too much info about her children on her social media, even keeping her kids’ faces offline, for the most part. When it comes to haters who comment on her mothering skills, she told People, “I’m so confident at what I’m doing as a mom that I don’t care.”