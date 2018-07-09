Before & After Photos: Kylie Jenner Gets Rid of Lip Filler

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is looking a little different these days. The reality star posted a couple of pictures with her pal Stassi Karanikolaou on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice that the reality star looked more natural. In the comments section of one of the pictures, Jenner told fans that she “got rid of [her] lip filler.”

Jenner has previously opened up about her “thin” lips and has said that they made her insecure.

It all came out on an episode of Life of Kylie, her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff that aired on E! Jenner revealed that she got super insecure about her pout after she kissed a guy who told her that he didn’t think she’d be a good kisser because she had “such small lips.” She admitted that she took his comment “really hard.”

Jenner started altering her appearance by over lining with lip pencils, just to make her pout look bigger. She eventually got lip fillers in an effort to curb that insecurity and to give herself the perfect pout. Jenner was fairly open about her decision to get her lips done, despite some backlash.

Since giving birth to her first child, however, Jenner has gotten rid of her fillers and is sporting a more natural lip. She seems to be embracing her look, but hasn’t said whether or not it’s permanent.

Below is a before and after photo of Jenner with and without lip fillers.

#kyliejenner 🤩🤩 #beautysbombshells A post shared by Beautysbombshells (@beautysbombshells) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

Interestingly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently opened up about her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, and shared some insight into why she created the line, which started off as lip products only.

“It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it. It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked,” Jenner told her big sister, Kim Kardashian, in an interview that was published by Evening Standard back in May.

Jenner doesn’t seem to be letting all of this lip chatter bother her. She’s very excited about the latest items from Kylie Cosmetics.

“Guys my summer palette drops on the 12th!!!! Reveal coming soon!!!!!!!” Jenner tweeted on July 8.