Tim Chung, Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Chung is a police officer in Los Angeles. When he’s not covering his shift with the Los Angeles Police Department, he gets paid to keep Kylie Jenner safe. In his spare time, he is a part-time model.

Chung has been working for the Kardashian-Jenner family for a few years now. However, on Thursday, March 3, social media became curious about his relationship with the youngest Jenner. Many seem to think that Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, looks very much like Chung, and several are wondering if he might be Stormi’s actual father.

Neither Jenner, who welcomed Stormi with her beau Travis Scott three months ago, nor Chung have responded to the rumors.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fans Are Convinced He Is Stormi’s Real Father

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been enjoying a getaway in Turks and Caicos, celebrating Scott’s 26th birthday. The couple brought their daughter along to enjoy some fun in the sun, and Jenner has been sharing a few pictures of their vaca on Instagram.

On Thursday, May 3, Jenner posted a few photos of Stormi, and the internet decided that the child doesn’t look like Travis Scott at all. Someone on Twitter was quick to point out that Stormi looks a little bit like Jenner’s bodyguard.

Some social media users have jumped onboard the Jenner-Chung train and claim to see a “clear” resemblance between Stormi and Chung. His Instagram page is now filled with comments about Jenner’s newborn.

“Congrats on the baby with Kylie,” one Instagram user commented on Chung’s latest pic.

“Stormi called, she wants her dad back,” wrote another.

Twitter has also filled up with posts about Chung.

I've never been more convinced by a theory!!

Kylie Jenner's baby.

Is the bodyguards baby.

2. He Has Worked for the Kardashian-Jenners for a few Years

Chung isn’t “new” to the Kardashian-Jenner clan by any means. In fact, he has worked for the family for a couple of years now. According to Page Six, Chung has not only worked to keep Kylie Jenner safe, but he has also worked for Kylie’s older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids.

Chung doesn’t often find himself making headlines, but he has been on several lists of “hot bodyguards” over the years. In fact, the aforementioned Page Six report named Chung as one of the “sexiest celebrity bodyguards.”

The Kardashian-Jenners travel with bodyguards frequently. Not only was Kim Kardashian robbed in Paris, France, but Kendall Jenner has had a few stalkers, so having bodyguards is essential to keeping the family safe.

3. He Is an LAPD Officer

Chung has been part of the Los Angeles Police Department for several years. He earns a fairly decent salary from the department, somewhere in the six-figure range (or pretty close to it), based on salary information published by Payday California.

The site indicates that Chung was making $20,000 back in 2009, likely the year he joined the department. In 2010 and 2011, he earned more than $60,000, and in 2012, he earned more than $70,000.

“It is the mission of the Los Angeles Police Department to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, to reduce the incidence and fear of crime, and to enhance public safety while working with the diverse communities to improve their quality of life. Our mandate is to do so with honor and integrity, while at all times conducting ourselves with the highest ethical standards to maintain public confidence,” reads the LAPD’s mission statement.

Chung is currently on the roster for the LAPD basketball team.

4. He Is a Part-Time Model

While he does take a fair share of selfies, Chung’s Instagram is filled with modeling shots. That’s because he does part-time modeling work when he isn’t on his beat or working for the Kardashian-Jenners.

According to Page Six, Chung has done some modeling work for companies like Black Tux and Wolf & Shepherd shoes. Additionally, he has modeled for TC Charton, an eyewear company.

Back in 2015, he was featured in two eyewear ads, one at the New York Vision Expo and the other at the Vegas International Vision Expo.

As you can see in the video below, he also did an ad for Volvo.

5. He Has 5 Sisters

Chung is used to being around a large family full of women, as he has five sisters of his own.

“Growing up with five sisters was quite the adventure! They’ve grown up to be amazing, beautiful women. Love you guys to pieces,” Chung captioned a throwback family photo on National Sibling Day last year.

Chung is very close to his mom as well. You can see a photo of them together below (it looks like she was his Valentine!).