Mandy Hansen & Clark Pederson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We’re well into the 14th season of Deadliest Catch on Discovery, and Mandy Hansen is a staple on the show. The 22-year-old has worked a number of summers salmon tendering on the Northwestern, and with her frequent appearances on our television screens, we may be wondering about her personal life.

Who is Mandy’s husband, Clark Pederson? What does he do and how did the two meet? Get the details here.

1. They Tied the Knot on June 10, 2017

Clark proposed to Mandy at her home; with her parents nearby.

Discovery Channel was lucky enough to catch the proposal on camera. It shows Clark coming over to the Hansen’s house, and then asking if he can speak to Mandy privately.

He then takes her onto the deck, and moments later, proposes. Many knocks on the glass door to flash the new ring to her parents.

2. He Is a Fisherman

Along with his work on Deadliest Catch, Clark works at Shaver Transportation on the Columbia River as a deckhand and captain in training.

Discovery reports that he hopes to join the Columbia River Pilots, and the American Professional Mariners Association.

The outlet writes, “Although his fishing experience is limited — having only participated in salmon tendering this past summer — Clark joins the Northwestern as the new greenhorn of the boat.”

3. He Attended Washington State University

Clark is a graduate of Washington State University as well as the California Maritime Academy, according to Discovery.

Clark and Mandy wed during the show’s offseason, but fans of Deadliest Catch are well aware that Deadliest Catch did air some short vignettes of the pair’s wedding during the Season 13 finale.

4. The Crew Pulled a Pregnancy Prank on Sig in May

In May, Clark Pederson pranked his father-in-law. He was tasked by deck boss Edgar Hansen with telling Sig that his daughter (and Clark’s wife), Mandy, was pregnant.

Yahoo reports Clark as saying, “I don’t really want to do it, but when you’re the low man on the totem pole, you kind of got to do what the deck boss says.”

Clark subsequently went up to Sig and said, “Mandy is pregnant. I think Jackson is going to have a cousin.” Sig was quiet until he heard it was a joke. At which point he got on the loudspeaker and said, “Clark, I would really, really keep an eye open when I go to sleep. I’d keep one eye open when you sleep from now on for the rest of your life.”

5. He Was Involved in the Uber Driver Altercation

In June of last year, Pederson and Sig Hansen were accused of spitting on an Uber driver after a dispute over a payment.

According to the Seattle Times, Pederson was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

The police report, obtained by the Seattle Times, stated that Hansen, his wife, stepdaughter, and Pederson were in an Uber car when they engaged in a dispute with the driver over payment. Hansen subsequently “spat on the driver’s head….kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a dent.”