‘Married at First Sight’ Season 7 Couples & Cast Spoilers

Season 7 of Married at First Sight is here and this time, six singles are being hand-picked from Dallas, Texas. They will each be matched with a stranger to marry, in hopes of finding true love. The show premieres on July 10, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. Get to know each of the couples involved this season, along with an official A&E plot description on what to expect.

The A&E synopsis of season 7 states, “The lucky number seventh season Married at First Sight heads to Texas where six Dallas area singles yearning for a life-long partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet, at the altar. A panel of experts – psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor, Pastor Calvin Roberson, will create what they believe are three compatible couples based on scientific matchmaking and continue to counsel and mentor the couples throughout the season. The series captures each couple’s journey as they go from wedding, to honeymoon, to early nesting, to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?”

Now let’s get into the rundown on each of the couples, along with some spoilers. If you do NOT want to know about any of this season’s cast members, STOP READING NOW.

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally

While many may be familiar with basketball player Tristan Thompson, they probably are thinking of Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy. But, this is a different basketball-playing Tristan Thompson, who currently owns several tutoring franchises, after an injury ended his basketball career, according to People. Both Thompson and his match, Mia Bally, are 29 years old.

Bally works as an airline recruiter and she chatted about her biracial background to People, saying, “In school, I was the only child that looked the way I did. I lead a simple life. I do go to church every Sunday [and am] part of a bible study group on Tuesdays.” Thompson enjoys daily prayer and meditation, so this aspect may work out for the two, according to E! News.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Bergman may be in software sales, but her real passion is animals, as she tells Lifetime, “My biggest passion is taking care of dogs. I actually foster them. It’s been really fulfilling to have these dogs that would otherwise be euthanized saved so it’s definitely rewarding.”

In the past, she’s dealt with infidelity from men in relationships and is looking for someone trustworthy to love. Dodd reportedly has the same kind of family values as Bergman, since each of their parents have been married for decades, according to Us Weekly.

Amber Martorana and Dave Flahtery

As reported by E! News, Martorana is senior division order analyst and she has been single for a couple years. Meanwhile Flahtery is a senior portfolio manager, who is looking for an independent woman.

According to Martorana’s Lifetime bio, “Growing up, Amber’s parents did not have the best marriage and sadly, they ended up getting divorced when she was in her twenties. Because of this, she is very picky and cautious when it comes to dating. Amber is looking for a confident, successful man who is trustworthy, outgoing and kind. She refuses to be with someone who is arrogant and judgmental. A positive attitude is vital to the success of any relationship and her partner must possess this quality. She is tired of dating liars and cheats and feels as if she has exhausted all options in Dallas.” It sounds like Martorana may be a force to be reckoned with …