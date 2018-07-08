‘Sharp Objects’: What Time & Channel Does It Premiere in the U.S. & U.K.?

The highly anticipated Sharp Objects premiere airs tonight, starring Amy Adams. The series is based on the popular novel by Gillian Flynn. The story follows newspaper journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to report on a series of brutal murders. You’ll likely want to watch each episode live as it airs, so you don’t miss a thing and you’re not spoiled about any major developments if you haven’t already read the book. Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch tonight’s premiere.

AIR DATE & TIME: Tonight’s premiere of Sharp Objects airs in the U.S. at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) on Sunday, July 7. The premiere is going to last a little longer than an hour, ending at 10:03 p.m. Eastern. If you’re streaming the premiere on HBO GO or HBO NOW, the episode may start a little earlier than when it airs on live broadcast TV. Sometimes streaming viewers’ episodes on HBO start about three minutes earlier than the broadcast time, so you might want to check around 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO GO and HBO NOW, just in case.

If you want to watch the premiere On Demand, you’ll have to wait until Monday.

According to HBO Canada’s schedule, the premiere will also air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT in Canada. Every now and then, episodes start a few minutes later than normal in Canada, so don’t get too worried if it starts just a little bit late.

In the U.K., Sharp Objects will be simulcast in Britain by Sky Atlantic at the same time it premieres in the U.S. (which, in the U.K., will be Monday, July 9 at 2 a.m.) It will be shown again in the U.K. later on that same Monday at 9 p.m.

TV CHANNEL FOR SHARP OBJECTS: Tonight’s premiere will air on HBO. To find out what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: Sharp Objects offers many great ways to watch the show online if you don’t have access to cable. These include HBO Now, DirecTV Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

HBO’s description for the series reads: “Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Dark Places), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.”

The series will have eight episodes total. The first episode is called “Vanish.” The description for tonight’s episode, provided by HBO, reads: “Camille Preaker, a reporter for the St. Louis Chronicle, is sent to her rural hometown of Wind Gap to file a story about two missing girls, one of whom was found dead and presumed murdered. The assignment, which reunites Camille with her overbearing mother Adora, stepfather Alan Crellin and half-sister Amma, brings back traumatic childhood memories, including the death of Camille’s younger sister Marian when both were schoolgirls. Tormented by her past and seeking refuge through alcohol, Camille manages to join Detective Richard Willis and Chief of Police Vickery in following leads around town that might shed light on the fate of the two missing girls.”

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the season:

Episode 2, “Dirt,” airs on July 15

Episode 3, “Fix,” airs on July 22

Episode 4, “Ripe,” airs on July 29

Episode 5, “Closer,” airs on August 5

Episode 6, “Cherry,” airs on August 12

Episode 7, “Falling,” does not have a listed air date yet.

The series is supposed to have a total of eight episodes, but HBO has not listed the name or date for Episode 8 yet.

Here’s a preview for tonight.