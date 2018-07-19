Stevie J’s Sexuality: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Musicians Faith Evans and Stevie J were married on Tuesday. The longtime friends and former collaborators wed in Las Vegas, and broke the news on Twitter the following morning when Stevie J tweeted: “I love you Faith Renee Jordan.” Evans, the widow of the late Biggie Smalls, replied: “I love you Steven Aaron Jordan.”

In the wake of their marriage, however, several women have come forward and accused Stevie J of being unfaithful to Evans prior to their marriage. There have also been accusations that the producer and Love & Hip-Hop star has had affairs with men outside of his relationship with Evans. This is not the first Stevie has dealt with rumors about his sexuality.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

1. A Woman Accused Him of Fathering Her Child On Instagram

Less than 24 hours after Evans and Stevie J announced they were married, a mystery woman took to Instagram to claim that Stevie not only got her pregnant, but was having affairs with other women on the side. The woman goes by the username @thebossputa, and she posted a photo of Stevie laying in bed with the caption: “Lol I hope this time it’s a real marriage and since you getting married I hope faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October.”

The women continued to criticize Stevie, writing: “Hunny I know this marriage is scam because you got all types of h**s living with you and @therealfaithevans you ain’t the only one hunny.” After the initial post, the women posted a photo of the cartoon character Splinter, from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the caption: “B**ch a*s n**ga gone come to vegas where me and his unborn is and still failed to check on his seed just like damn master splinter rat he is.”

Hours later, the woman posted a video clip that shows Stevie facetiming with a woman in her underwear. “Welp here it is him having Instagram sex with another women that “isn’t his type” & look at him wanting to see the booty I TOLD Y’ALL LMFAO.” You can watch the video here.

2. The Woman Claimed That He Has Also Had Affairs With Men

In addition to her claims that Stevie fathered her unborn child, @thebossputa hinted to the fact that the producer has also cheated on his wife with other men. “U done got married to a man that got SEVERAL BABYMAMAS AND LIKE THE BOOTY,” she wrote, addressing Evans. “Yeah he dont want no p**sy, biggie is turnin over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself.”

In a separate post, the woman posted a photo of Stevie by a Christmas tree. “You know what I’m sick of this s**t , Stevie continues to hide from the truth. Hunny you god and me anyone with sense knows that no woman your not dealing with or never meet is gonna have this much room and freedom in your home,” she wrote. “P.S. If you like Butt n**ga you like Butt And I found out afterwards.” She went on to threaten both Evans and Stevie, claiming that there is “more where these receipts came from,” referencing the video of Stevie and another woman.

3. His Ex-Girlfriend Joseline Hernandez Insinuated That He Was Gay on Twitter

Stevie’s former girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, whom he co-starred with on Love & Hip-Hop, has also accused him of being bisexual. Hernandez went on a Twitter rant on July, 2016, where she claimed that she took a lie detector test to prove that she knows about Stevie’s sexual habits. “Lie detector test about your true liking will be out n**ga holla at Jesus for this 1,” she threatened.

Hernandez went on to criticize Stevie, tweeting “Why y’all think he gossip so much? He a straight girl,” and “You ain’t got no car no money no house boy you gotta b stopped.” She followed these tweets up with a very graphic image of a tattoo of President Trump giving oral sex, and tagged Stevie’s Twitter account. You can view it here.

Why y'all think he gossip so much? He a straight girl — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 5, 2016

Lie detector test about your true liking will be out nigga holla at Jesus for this 1 — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 5, 2016

Hernandez continued her verbal attack on Instagram G post, writing: “Your best bet is to keep my name out your d**k suckers lil n***a. Cause you and I know the the truth and when I bring out that lil piece of paper your loose booty is goin to s**t your pants. Watch it undercover boss.”

In an interview with VladTV, Hernandez tried to explain why she attacked Stevie’s sexuality. “Ever since I met Stevie and I get mad at him I say ‘you b*tch ass n*gga’ or ‘you f*ggot’…that’s the only thing I know how to do when I get upset.” She did not, however, clarify whether her statements were true or simply spiteful.

4. He’s Had 6 Children With Several Different Women

@dorian_j1 #TheJordans A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Stevie J had never been married prior to Evans, but he does have six children with several different women: Eva Giselle Jordan, Savannah Jordan, Steven Jordan, Jr., Dorian Jordan, and Sade Jordan. He had his youngest, Bonnie Bella Jordan, with Hernandez before they split up. Stevie also has an adopted son, Angel Antonio Fernandez, and all of them have made appearances on the reality show Leave It to Stevie, which started in 2016 and is currently still on the air.



Dorian, an aspiring rapper, released a 2017 diss track aimed at Stevie, where he rapped about feeling abandoned as a child. “Why you leave for all those years and make me feel like you ain’t care,” he raps. “They just love you ’cause you famous, you know I don’t really care. Was just looking for that father/son bond that we can share.”

Stevie addressed their relationship during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “Maybe he was in his emotions at the time,” he reasoned. “I just saw him at Eva’s birthday party, he hugged me, said he loved me he was sorry, you know he came and we ate dinner but I would never steal from my father.” The two have seemingly reconciled, and have since posted several photos together on Instagram.

5. Stevie Says That Being Called ‘Gay’ Doesn’t Bother Him

Despite the various rumors that have been leveled at him, Stevie has denied that he is gay or bisexual. After Hernandez attacked him on Twitter and Instagram, Stevie sued her for defamation. According to TMZ, the documents filed in the lawsuit say that Hernandez accused him of being gay and a devil-worshiper, and that these accusations have “exposed him to public hatred and ridicule.”

In an interview with VladTV, Stevie elaborated on how he feels about these accusations. “I’m straight as an arrow,” he said. “You know, when girls get mad, especially when girls get mad at me, nothing affects me, so she’s gonna say anything, make any lie out of her mouth.” He goes on to say: “I heard it all before. That ain’t the first time I heard it. I ain’t affected by that… I’m cool as a cucumber man.”