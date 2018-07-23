‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Overnight Dates Episode

Episode 9 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and emotions are running high, especially since it’s the overnight dates, with the final 3 cast winners. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 9 reads, “Becca and her three smitten suitors travel to the jungle paradise of Chiang Mai, Thailand, where the country’s tropical climate can only match the heat generated by her relationships with Blake, Garrett and Jason. The romantic overnight dates will give Becca the opportunity to spend intimate time with each of the men away from the cameras. However, she still has concerns about each of these bachelors. Will she gain some clarity and come closer to finding her true love? Or will there be more uncertainty and doubt?”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for this week’s spoilers on each of the hometown dates and the eliminations.

Jason Tartick Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight

In the beginning, Tartick wasn’t shown a great deal on the show, but as time went on, he developed a chemistry with star Becca Kufrin. Reality Steve previously reported that Tartick gets eliminated on tonight’s episode of the show and it appears that Kufrin may dump Tartick before the fantasy suite. According to ABC, “Jason, a perpetual optimist, is delighted to spend the day with Becca shopping and wandering around a bustling outdoor market. True to form, the couple romp around the marketplace like it was their own personal playground. But Becca has a major doubt that is eating away at her. Can she quiet her own fears enough to discuss it with Jason?”

Reality Steve has also reported that Tartick was present for the Men’s Tell-All Special, which taped this past weekend. This definitely solidifies him not being included in the final two. Generally, the two men left are not at the tell-all taping.

A Mystery Man Stirs Up Emotions

Prior to this season, fans were romanced by Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend, Ross Jirgl, who showed up to surprise Kufrin as she was vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s attention. On tonight’s episode, ABC has reported that, “Shortly before the rose ceremony, a mystery man shows up at Becca’s hotel room. What does he want? Will this last-minute bombshell derail Becca’s search for love?” Could this be Jirgl?

Whatever the cast, Kufrin has two successful fantasy suite dates with Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. Horstmann’s date is shown first and ABC reported that part of their date requires them to abstain from public displays of affection.

Though no PDA was not ideal, the only real issues on their date, according to ABC, are that, “Honesty is one key quality that Becca values, however, Blake has not been truthful about his anguish over her relationships with the other two men. At dinner, Blake admits to his insecurity about his rivals, but what message does that send to Becca?”

As for Yrigoyen’s date, which is the third and final overnight date of the three men, ABC has reported that Yrigoyen struggles with his ability to let down his guard with his emotions.