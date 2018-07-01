How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Episode 3 Online Tonight

Episode 3 of Big Brother airs tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but it also airs online and there are several live streaming options available to help. The show airs Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, and all three nights have episodes streaming online. Whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming Big Brother this season. Read on for options on how to watch episode 3 tonight online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch by using your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets.

The live feeds for the show will be available through the CBS All-Access subscription service on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. All live feeds are available by using desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players. There are a couple features that are only available via desktop, though, and one is the fan-created chat rooms. Also, subscribers can rewind the feeds from the beginning and can view highlights. Again, this is available via desktop. Big Brother Live Feeds are available in the USA only. Some feeds may be edited, delayed, and/or blacked out on occasion at CBS’s discretion. In addition, some content may not be suitable for users under 18 years old.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Tonight’s episode airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and on the show, the new head of household takes power and nominates two house guests for eviction. Also on tonight’s episode is the Big Brother Power App Twist, according to Big Brother Network, which is a fan-voted twist. According to Gold Derby, cast member Fayshal got the first Crap App punishment and, as part of this punishment, he has to eat vegetarian ham whenever he gets a Hamazon Delivery. RoboSam won the ability to save herself in the next couple weeks.

For those who don’t know, RoboSam is actually Sam Bledsoe, the contestant who lost the first competition of the season. So, now Bledsoe has to interact with her fellow houseguests as a robot, while she is, most likely, sequestered somewhere by production, as reported by Romper. Upon Bledsoe “becoming a robot”, host Julie Chen announced on the show, “Sam, you are officially a robot. Your punishment will also be in effect until the first live eviction. Whenever you hear the words ‘robot offline,’ you must go to the Diary Room, and you will return to the game as a human. But when you hear the words ‘robot online,’ you will return to the house as a robot.”