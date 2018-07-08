‘Evel Live’ Stream: How to Watch Travis Pastrana Jumps Online

Travis Pastrana hopes to conjure up some magic of Evel Knievel on Sunday, as he will attempt three of the legendary stuntman’s most difficult jumps as part of the three-hour Evel Live special.

Preview

Honoring Evel Knievel, the legendary daredevil and first big action sports superstar, Travis Pastrana will attempt three motorcycle jumps during Sunday night’s three-hour Evel Live special:

The Car Jump: Knievel launched himself over 50 crushed cars at the LA Coliseum in 1973. Pastrana will attempt to clear 52.

The Bus Jump: In May of 1975, Knievel famously retired after crashing in an attempt to jump over 13 Greyhound buses in London–only to come back about five months later and successfully clear 14 buses. On Sunday, Pastrana will attempt to jump 16 of them.

The Caesar’s Palace Fountain Jump: When Knievel attempted to jump the fountain in front of Caesar’s Palace in 1967, the longest attempted motorcycle jump of his career, he crashed and suffered fractures to his ankles, wrist, hip, femur and pelvis. He was reportedly in a coma for a month. To this day, no one has ever completed the jump–something that Pastrana will attempt to change on Sunday.

And Knievel’s jumps aren’t the only thing Pastrana will attempt to replicate during this special. He’ll also ride the Indian Scout FTR750 motorcycle, a heavy modern equivalent to Knievel’s bike.

“I got on the Indian [Scout] and it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s like jumping a tank,'” Pastrana said. “Now I understand why Evel crashed so much.”

Pastrana will also dress like Knievel, donning the white jumpsuit with blue V and white stars.

“Even down as far as the boots,” Pastrana said. “I went to a tailor, and they’re probably the most expensive shoes I have. They’re made for going out, not for jumping.”

Pastrana, one of the greatest action sports stars of his generation, is hoping to pay tribute to the man who paved the way for him.

“Evel was known for his showmanship. It’s really about the spectacle, to bring back some of that flash. This is going to be a huge challenge for me. This whole night is kind of an ode to the stuntman. It’s not really about me, even though it’s going to be one, hopefully, if it works out the way I hope, an awesome capper to a career.”