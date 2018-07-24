How to Watch ‘Miz & Mrs.’ Premiere Online

WWE star Michael Gregory Mizanin, aka “The Miz”, and his wrestler wife, Maryse Ouellet Mizanin, made their reality television debut together on the series Total Divas. And now, the two have their own reality show, titled Miz & Mrs.. But, these two gigs are not The Miz’s first reality TV ventures. In fact, he got his first big break as a cast member on The Real World and now he steps in for hosting duties on The Challenge after-shows and reunions. And, let’s not forget that he’s a big WWE Superstar now, along with his wife.

For their new reality show, fans get an inside look at the couple’s life together. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, what time it airs and additional details about the series.

“MIZ & MRS.” PREMIERE TIME: The premiere date of the show is July 24, 2018. The show will air from 10 – 10:31 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 9:31 p.m. CT, on Tuesday nights.

“MIZ & MRS.” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the USA Network. USA is actually owned by NBCUniversal.

HOW TO WATCH “MIZ & MRS.” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

OFFICIAL “MIZ & MRS.” PLOT SYNOPSIS: According to Channel Guide Mag, the series has six episodes for the first season ordered. The Xfinity synopsis of the series reads, “WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse balance becoming first-time parents with their fast-paced lives.”

“MIZ & MRS.” EPISODE 1 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The premiere episode is titled “A Simple Mizunderstanding.” The episode is described as this, “Mike debates going full-frontal at Maryse’s nude pregnancy photoshoot.”

“MIZ & MRS.” EPISODE 2 PLOT DESCRIPTION: “Miz Takes the Cake” is the title of episode 2 and the episode description states, “Maryse plans a spectacular and expensive baby shower the couple will never forget; Mike tries to save a few bucks on an extravagant cake but ends up paying the price when his scheme fails.”