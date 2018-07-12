How to Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 5 Finale Online

After a break in programming for the 4th of July holiday, Southern Charm viewers had to wait an extra week to see the drama-packed, season 5 finale, which airs tonight on Bravo. The finale episode will air from 9 – 10:15 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9:15 p.m. CT tonight, with an encore showing at 11:45 p.m. ET/PT and 10:45 p.m. CT tonight. There will also be additional showings of the finale episode throughout the week on the Bravo network. But, what do you do if you don’t have the Bravo channel or a cable subscription? If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans have been waiting for the blow up of the season between Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, and the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis. Tonight, at Patricia Atschul’s event, the two go head-to-head. But, the majority of Bravo fans have been rooting for Dennis throughout the season. Several of their cast members have dubbed Jacobs to be a “gold digger” and “crazy”.

Coming up, is a three-part reunion, but Ravenel will not be in attendance, in light of several sexual misconduct allegations. Whitney Sudler-Smith will also be absent, due to other work obligations. Jacobs, along with the rest of the cast, will be present.