‘Who is America’ Live Stream: How to Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Show Online

Sacha Baron Cohen, the King of prank interviews who brought us characters like Ali G and Borat, makes his return to television with a new series, Who is America?.

The seven episodes of Who is America? will be broadcast Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, starting with the premiere on July 15. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Who is America? (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Who is America? live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand Sundays at 10 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Who is America? is a series that has been widely anticipated–for about a week.

There were rumors that Showtime was coming out with a new series, and rumors about who was heading the project, but details were always scarce. That was until last week, when Baron Cohen released a short video of an interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney in which the interviewer–Baron Cohen, though we don’t see the character he’s playing–asks Cheney to “sign my waterboard kit”.

A few days later, Showtime released a short teaser for the new series:

In the days that followed, alleged victims of Baron Cohen’s prank interviews began popping up. The most notable was former Vice President nominee Sarah Palin, who claimed that Baron Cohen disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran to land an interview, calling his humor “evil, exploitative and sick.”

Baron Cohen soon shot back with a response from Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PHD, his newest character who will likely be featured on the new series:

So, we have a show that was filmed in secret for a year, that was only announced a couple of days ago, and that hasn’t even aired its first episode yet, and it’s still generating a massive amount of buzz. An interesting marketing campaign to say the least, but it looks like it will be a successful one.

In addition to Cheney and Palin, Roy Moore and Joe Walsh are other conservatives who have come forward saying that they were duped by the man who made Ali G, Borat and Bruno famous.

Baron Cohen has taken on many different projects over the last several years, but this is when he’s at his best. And with plenty of new victims and characters to play with, Who is America? is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated series of the year.