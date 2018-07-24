Yanet Garcia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yanet Garcia is the Mexican weather girl who was dumped by Douglas ‘FaZe’ Censor, real name Doug Martin, because he wants to spend more time playing Call of Duty. On July 20, Garcia tweeted that she was “Heartbroken.” A day later, Censor uploaded a video his YouTube channel where he explained that the couple had broken up. The couple began dating in 2015. E! reported in February 2016 that the relationship began that Garcia and Censor met when he sent her direct message over Twitter.

Garcia, 27, has been an internet viral sensation since 2015 after her weather broadcasts went viral. Garcia had been uploading the segments to her own YouTube channel. She is a native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In the Aftermath of the Break-Up, Garcia tweeted a Message that Read, ‘Don’t Listen to the Advice of Anyone Who Hasn’t Done Anything Good With His Life’

The couple began dating in 2015. Censor explained in his video that the couple lived together for a year in New York City. The gamer went on to pay compliments to Garcia saying, “Yanet is an awesome girl. She deserves the best… She was an awesome awesome girlfriend.” Censor says the couple’s relationship changed when Garcia took a job in Mexico City. Censor said that he supported her decision and that he “couldn’t tell her no.” Censor says he encouraged Garcia to chase her dreams and to become a supermodel and actress. Censor said that he could not give Garcia enough attention because of his Call of Duty commitments. In the time before they broke, Garcia and Censor only saw each other a couple of times each month. While speaking about his own career Censor said, “I’ll do whatever it takes to be a champions.”

Since tweeting that she was “Heartbroken,” Garcia also retweeted a post that read, “Respect yourself enough to say, ‘I know better.'” Another message said, “Never listen to the advice of anyone who’s not done anything good with his life.” Garcia also posted a video of herself from Maxim Mexico showing her living it up by the pool.

The pool video was accompanied with the message, “Believe in yourself.”

2. Garcia Has 6.5 Million Followers on Instagram

According to Garcia’s Instagram page, she boasts 6.5 million followers. On her YouTube page, Garcia boasts of 100,000 subscribers. The videos on her YouTube channel shows Garcia presenting the weather in a variety of skin-tight dresses for Televisia Monterrey. There are nearly 34,000 subscribers to the YanetGarcia subreddit.

3. In February 2018, Censor Tweeted that He Was ‘Heartbroken’

On February 23 at 6:49 p.m., Censor tweeted, “Heartbroken.” At 6:52 p.m., Garcia tweeted, “Everything happens for a reason.” The pair never elaborated on what happened that caused them to both tweet melancholic statements so close to each other. Around the same time, Garcia posted photos to Instagram showing the dramatic change in her body type. Maxim referred to her change as illustrating “how she’s transformed in the last seven years from a conventionally slender model look to the curvy, fit weather goddess she is today.” In June 2018, Garcia graced the cover of Maxim Mexico.

4. In March 2018, Garcia Was Kicked in the Butt on Live TV

In an effort to boost Mexico’s chances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Garcia participated in a bizarre good luck ritual on live TV. After presenting the weather on a March broadcast of Hoy, Garcia was kicked in the butt by her co-presenter. Garcia was wearing a Mexico soccer jersey as host Jorge Van Rankin lightly tapped her butt with his foot at the behest of soccer pundit Enrique Bermudez de la Serna. Van Rankin apologized to Garcia before the tap. Garcia’s exploits while supporting the Mexican national soccer team in the World Cup were a viral sensation.

5. Garcia Attended Comic Con Dressed as Batgirl in 2016

In October 2016, Garcia attended Comic Con New York dressed as Batgirl. She was attending the event with Censor.