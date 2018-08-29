Alec Baldwin Will No Longer Play Thomas Wayne in ‘Joker’

Alec Baldwin released a statement today saying he will no longer be playing the role of Thomas Wayne in upcoming movie ‘Joker.’

“I’m no longer doing that movie. I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” Baldwin told USA Today.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the script paints Thomas Wayne as a “cheesy tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.”

Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque.

That is not happening.

Not.

Happening. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 29, 2018

Baldwin, known for his satirical portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” was thought to be “perfect” for the part. News that Baldwin would play Thomas Wayne was only announced a couple days ago. It’s unclear why Baldwin dropped out so soon, but he claims to have “scheduling issues,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Filming for “Joker” starts in two weeks. This low-budget film is set in the 80s with Joaquin Phoenix playing Joker. The plot is centered around him as a stand-up comedian, who after a bad performance, turns to a life of crime and lunacy. The movie will hit theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include: Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.