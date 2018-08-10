Was Bethenny Frankel Still Dating Boyfriend Dennis Shields?

Bethenny Frankel had been in an on-off relationship with Dennis Shields. Shields was found dead in his hotel room at Trump Tower on Friday, August 10. According to Page Six, it appears as though Shields overdosed on drugs.

“Dennis Shields had asked his assistant to administer Narcan around 9 a.m., believing he was overdosing on prescription pills, sources said,” Page Six reported.

As for whether or not Frankel and Shields were dating, the two had been on-and-off for the past couple of years. While it’s not believed that the two were in a serious relationship, it is believed that they were still cordial and casually dating.

“I’ve been with someone on and off for years. It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business. If both people aren’t happy about it but slightly uncomfortable and giving up something or giving in [to] something, it doesn’t work. So both partners have to say, ‘All right, I’m in it for this. And I think we might be at that point, believe it or not. I haven’t said that to anyone yet,” Frankel told People Magazine back in May.

Frankel first met shields almost 30 years ago — when they were in high school. At that time, Shields had been dating one of Frankel’s friends. He ended up marrying her, and Frankel didn’t keep in touch. Shields ended up getting a divorce and met up with Frankel through mutual pals a couple of years ago. They began dating, officially, in 2016.

Shields had previously appeared on the Real Housewives of New York City and had become a very big part of Frankel’s life. However, a source told People Magazine that Shields and Frankel did end their romance earlier this year, but they remained great friends.

“Bethenny and her daughter Bryn love Dennis and his family. They have been a support system during her negative divorce and a positive influence in Bryn’s life. They had a 27-year friendship before they dated, so they picked that up where they left off once they realized they didn’t work as a couple. Her daughter adores him and his family, and she comes first above all,” a source previously told the outlet.

Frankel has not commented on Shields’ sudden death.