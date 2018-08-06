‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight, the Season 4 premiere of Better Call Saul is airing. Many fans are likely going to want to watch the premiere live, considering how the Season 3 finale ended. In fact, we aren’t even sure at this point if Jimmy’s brother Chuck is dead or alive. Read on for all the details on what time the premiere airs, what channel to watch, and more.

WHAT DATE DOES BETTER CALL SAUL PREMIERE? Season 4 of Better Call Saul premieres tonight, Monday, August 6.

BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 4 PREMIERE TIME: The Season 4 premiere is going to air at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) If you miss it, an encore of the premiere is going to air again after AMC’s new series Lodge 49. The encore of the Season 4 premiere will begin airing at 12:16 a.m. Eastern. Tonight’s episode is an additional five minutes in length, ending at 11:05 p.m. Eastern.

BETTER CALL SAUL TV CHANNEL: Better Call Saul always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

HERE’S HOW SEASON 3 ENDED: Since it’s been awhile since Season 3 ended, you’ll likely need a refresher. Here’s what happened.

Kim was just in a really bad wreck after she fell asleep at the wheel. Her arm is now in a cast and Jimmy has taken over as her caretaker, picking up her legal documents that were scattered in her wreck and trying to help Kim become healthier.

Meanwhile, Howard offers Chuck a $3 million check from his personal account — the first of three — to buy Chuck out of the law firm HHM. Howard then brings Chuck in front of the entire firm and announces that he’s leaving immediately. Jimmy finds out and unable to shake the hold that Chuck has on him, despite what Chuck had done, he goes to Chuck’s house to check on his brother. Chuck seems fine. The lights are on and he’s listening to music, seemingly unaffected by his electricity allergy.

Chuck tells Jimmy that all he does is hurt people, and he never really cared for Jimmy.

But Chuck doesn’t really have it all together like he’s pretending. He runs downstairs late that night and turns off every switch in the fuse box. That’s not enough; he feels there’s still power in the house. He tears apart his house, even taking a crowbar to parts of it, and ultimately bashes the meter with a baseball bat.

Nacho, meanwhile, is watching Hector Salamanca at his dad’s upholstery shop. Gus Fring is at the meeting, along with Juan Bolsa, reminding Hector that he’s not the one in charge. Hector passed out in front of the, grasping for his pills. Gus does CPR on Hector, saving his life.

Jimmy is feeling bad about what he did to Irene Landry at the retirement community, but he can’t get her friends to accept her back. He does whatever he must to get Irene and her friends back together, but it causes them to undo the settlement and no longer trust Jimmy.

That’s the end of Jimmy’s business. He and Kim pack up the office, and Jimmy comments that he’ll need a new business model whenever he gets his license back.

Then at the end, we see Chuck sitting in a destroyed room, wrapped in Mylar, with a lantern on a pile of rubbish. He kicks the pile a bunch of times until the lantern topples and everything is set on fire around him.