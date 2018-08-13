Britney Spears Wears Micro-Shorts & Sports Bra in Hotel Yoga Montage

Britney Spears has been traveling a lot this summer. The pop star took her “Piece of Me” show on the road, and has visited several different cities — which is quite the change from her previous gig; a residency in Las Vegas. She is currently overseas, performing her hit songs for her fans in Germany, Belgium, the UK, Ireland, and France.

With all this traveling, Spears has been forced to get a little bit creative when it comes to her workouts — but she is managing just fine.

On Monday, August 13, Spears posted a video montage showing parts of the workout routine that she does from her different hotel rooms. The blonde beauty works out in micro-shorts and a sports bra, keeping her hair up in a messy ponytail while showing off some of her best yoga moves.

“Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely,” Spears captioned the video. You can check it out below.

Although Spears dances in rehearsals and on stage, she is still very dedicated to her workout routines outside of dance. She is an avid runner and also does circuit training when she’s not practicing her latest moves. According to Health, Spears does a variety of moves ranging from band donkey kicks to sumo jump squats, to keep her body in tip-top shape.

Although she does often eat what she wants, Spears’ diet is a big part of how she stays in shape.

“Nutritionists’ common refrain that denying yourself the occasional treat can only make you binge later seems to be a mantra Spears follows too. She loves having sushi or French toast from time to time, and has her share of cheat-day foods, just like the rest of us,” Delish reported early last year.

“Tacos, pizza and ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts — they’re the best,” Spears told E! News when asked about her favorite foods back in 2016.