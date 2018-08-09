Carrie Underwood Receives Backlash After Statements About Fertility

Carrie Underwood has received backlash after making comments that suggest being older than 35 means you can’t have kids anymore.

In an interview with Redbook, Underwood said, “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

True; some people are happy that she’s been open about the subject.

Others, however, take issue with her implying that being older than 35 means you can no longer have children.

You know what's delightful? When you're pregnant & 39 & the internet is having a fit because Carrie Underwood said she's too old for more kids at 35 so now everyone has to weigh in on geriatric wombs & how selfish it is to have kids later because they all come out wrong — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) August 7, 2018

#accessHollywood Exactly how did Carrie Underwood miss her chance to have more kids? She’s 35 and has more $$ than she’ll ever need! — paul cammarota (@pfcproduces) August 2, 2018

why is everyone giving carrie underwood heat for saying she’s worried about fertility at age 35?? you aren’t her doctor, you don’t know if she has a medical condition that makes it hard for her to have kids. — caroline (@carolinerackl) August 6, 2018

Carrie, it is by no means too late for you to have a baby. my best friends mom had her sister at the age of 42&so many other people are still this day in time having kids later in life. I myself support you. Please do not let others drag you down. I have been with you since day1. — Bethany Wool (@WoolBethany) August 8, 2018

@EthanBearman OMG it's so AWFUL–a healthy woman over 35 is having a baby! Such an crisis. She'll be 55 when the kid grows up. Shameful…NOT. People need something to blow up. This IS NOT it. Congrats to @carrieunderwood. The Rest should worry about water going to the Pacific! — Jeanne Alford (@JEAlford) August 8, 2018

Carrie Underwood, the woman who said she was too old for kids is pregnant? pic.twitter.com/pz5HGRUOmx — GH/90 Days Fan (@cardibee123) August 8, 2018

