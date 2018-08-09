Carrie Underwood Receives Backlash After Statements About Fertility

Carrie Underwood has received backlash after making comments that suggest being older than 35 means you can’t have kids anymore.
In an interview with Redbook, Underwood said, “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”
True; some people are happy that she’s been open about the subject.
Others, however, take issue with her implying that being older than 35 means you can no longer have children.
