Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During a Q and A session on his Instagram story Monday night, Dane Cook confirmed his relationship with Kelsi Taylor, a 19-year-old singer who he claims to have met last year.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dane Says He Met Kelsi at a Game Night he Hosted at His Home, But It’s Unclear When

“We met at a gamenight I host at my place. We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love,” Dane said.

It’s unclear when their relationship began, but according to Cook, Taylor was 18 when they started dating.

2. According to Cook, Kelsi’s Family is Totally Fine With The 27-Year Age Gap

“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” Cook said. “My family pretty much all died years ago but my sister likes Kelsi a lot.”

Taylor is a California-based singer/songwriter, born in 1998. She models and acts alongside her music career and has performed background vocals for Demi Lovato and Little Big Town. She’s also co-starred in movies with Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson.

According to People, she was previously romantically linked to Julianne Hough and Raquel Houghton.

Cook’s fans asked him what advice he’d give to other couple’s with a large age-gap. His response: “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

3. Kelsi is Smart, Kind, Creative, Loyal And Honest: Cook

When Cook’s fans got used to the fact that he’s dating a teenager, they picked his brain on what his favorite things about his new girl are.

“Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal and honest,” Cook said.

“As for me I think Kelsi would say I’m tolerable. Lol.”

Some of his fans couldn’t quite wrap their minds around his confession.

dane cook and kelsi taylor must have SO many deep conversations about things like who sells better lip gloss sephora or MAC, the new starbucks coffee flavor of the month, and the mean girl from kelsi's HIGH SCHOOL english class,,, 😂🍼🧷 pic.twitter.com/DSjdABr7ym — ho ma (@quackerjacker1) August 15, 2018

"We fell in like" – 46 year old comedian Dane Cook explaining that mentally he is the same age as his 19 year old girl friend… 😂😂😂 #News #Entertainment — Cup Of Joe Canada (@CupOfJoeCanada) August 15, 2018

4. Dane Started His Tell-All Instagram Session by Announcing The Release of Kelsi’s Album: ‘Fear of Yourself’

“‘Fear of Yourself’ now playing in the vehicle. Wanna ask us a question? Have at it!” Cook said.

“SURPRISE! My EP, ‘Fear of Yourself,’ is available for pre-release on August 2nd and available on all digital platforms on AUGUST 9TH,” Kelsi wrote on her Instagram.

“Proud of all the work and love that has gone into this project.”

Her man sure seems to be proud of her. He encouraged his fans to get his girl’s new album, then felt it a good time to make their big announcement.

“My girl is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook said back in April.

5. Cook And Taylor Are Frequently Spotted in Maui

Cook and Taylor were spotted in Maui early February sharing some serious PDA. The two have vacationed there more than once, the first time being in July of 2017 when they allegedly started dating.

🌿🍃 our trek through the rainforest A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Kelsi first called Dane her “man” three days ago. You could say things are getting serious.