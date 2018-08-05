Demi Lovato Thanks God For Keeping Her Alive, Will ‘Keep Fighting’

Demi Lovato has released her first statement since she was found unconscious at her home following an apparent overdose. The singer posted a candid note on social media on Sunday afternoon. You can read it below.

Lovato was found unconscious in her bed on July 24, after a night of partying, according to TMZ.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We’ve confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills,” TMZ reported. “Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home.”

Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she has remained for more than one week. It’s unknown if Lovato is still in the hospital or if she has been discharged. According to Us Weekly, the Sorry, Not Sorry singer has agreed to “go straight to rehab” after she is released from the hospital. Today’s message to her fans seems to suggest the same.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato wrote. She ended her note with a message of hope, saying that she will “keep fighting.”

Lovato has struggled with sobriety for several years. She had been sober for six years before relapsing, and released a song (“Sober”) in which she shared her recent struggles and admitted that she was using again. You can read the lyrics in part below:

I do it every, every, every time

It’s only when I’m lonely

Sometimes I just wanna cave

And I don’t wanna fight

I try and I try and I try and I try and I try

Just hold me, I’m lonely Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We’ve been down this road before

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

Lovato’s upcoming shows have not been cancelled at this time, according to her website. It is unknown how long she will be in rehab or if/when she will be back on the road. Her next scheduled tour date is on September 20 in Mexico City. She has eight shows scheduled in South America through the end of November.