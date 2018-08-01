Dr. Jeffrey Rebish: Dr. Pimple Popper’s Husband

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is a dermatologist from Upland, California, and the star of the show Dr. Pimple Popper.

With all the time she spends on our television screens, fans across the country are growing more and more curious about her personal life. Who is Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, her husband? Where do they live?

According to his website on Skin: Physicians & Surgeons, Rebish is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Raised in Westchester County, Rebish is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Together, he and Lee live in Upland, California with their two young boys. In an interview with 8 Asians, Dr. Lee stated that she attended UCLA, where she received her BS in Biology.

One thing we know about Dr. Rebish is that he keeps a low profile and does his best to stay out of the spotlight. In March 2015, Dr. Sandra Lee uploaded a photo of her and her husband, and captioned it, “Getting my husband to take a photo with me is like trying to pop out a scarred cyst. Difficult!!”

