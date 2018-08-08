Erika Riker Jackson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erika Riker Jackson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Updated
Erika Riker Jackson and Randy Jackson

Getty SEPTEMBER 20: Randy Jackson and wife Erika Jackson arrive at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California

Erika Riker Jackson wanted a divorce from former American Idol judge Randy Jackson back in 2014. She did not receive one. That’s because the TV personality never responded to her petition in court. That is, until this week.

Randy Jackson finally responded to his wife’s divorce filing, four years later. According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Randy is willing to pay spousal support to Erika Jackson. But he does not want to pay for her legal fees.

Erika Riker Jackson and Randy have been married since 1995. This was Randy’s second marriage.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Erika Riker Jackson is Reportedly Set to Receive Half of Randy Jackson’s Fortune

Erika Riker married Randy Jackson in December 1995. The pair reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement. That makes her eligible to receive half of everything Jackson owns.

Erika Riker Jackson filed for divorce in September of 2014. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She requested full physical custody of their son, who was 17 years old at the time. She also requested spousal support and has asked to legally restore her maiden name.

Randy Jackson’s net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jackson has worked as a guitarist, producer, singer and songwriter throughout this career. But he became a household name in 2002 when he became a judge on the hit reality competition American Idol. Jackson reportedly earned a salary of $10 million per season.

2. Erika Riker Formerly Worked as a Ballet Dancer and Met Randy Jackson On a Music Video Set

Erika Riker Jackson and Randy Jackson

GettyBEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 28: Producer Randy Jackson (L) and wife Erika Riker attend the 17th Annual Mercedes-Benz Carousel of Hope cocktail party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 28, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.


Erika Riker reportedly met Randy Jackson on the set of a music video shoot in early 1995. She was 25 years old at the time and Randy was 39. They got married after just a few months of dating, in December of 1995.

Multiple entertainment media outlets report that Erika Riker was a former ballet dancer from California. But no other specific records of her dance career are found online. She became a full-time homemaker after marrying Randy Jackson.

3. Erika Riker Jackson Has Two Adult Children with Randy Jackson

Erika Riker Jackson children

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 13: Music Producer Randy Jackson (C) ,wife Erika, son Jordan, Zoe and Khaya pose for photos during arrivals at the Lili Claire Foundation 10th annual benefit dinner and auction held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on October 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (


Erika Riker and Randy Jackson had two children over the course of their marriage. Daughter Zoe Jackson was born in 1996. Son Jordan arrived in 1998.

Jordan was 17 years old when Erika first filed for divorce in 2014. She requested physical custody of him. But that will not be a factor as the divorce moves forward now that Jordan is an adult.

Both Zoe and Jordan appear to live very private lives away from their father’s spotlight. Neither of him appear to have public social media accounts.

4. The Couple Operated the Randy and Erika Family Foundation Together But the Organization Does Not Appear to be Currently Operational

Erika Riker Jackson and Randy Jackson

GettyBEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 07: Randy Jackson, and Erika Riker arrive at the 2nd Annual Noche De Ninos, in aid of the Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, honoring Johnny Depp at the Beverly Hills Hotel, on October 7,2006 in Beverly Hills,California


According to People, Erika and Randy Jackson founded a family foundation in 2006. A 2009 article in the Los Angeles Sentinel reported that the Randy and Erika Family Foundation partnered with two other organizations to build dance studios. The renovated spaces were built to benefit youth programs in the Los Angeles area.

In an interview with the Sentinel, Jackson described why he and Erika wanted to get involved. “We talked about a playground and then we came up with, how about a dance studio because it gives back directly to kids, it’s a safe environment.”

He also stated that the foundation was committed to helping fight childhood obesity. But it is unclear what all the foundation achieved or how long it was operational. There is no website for the organization.

5. Erika Riker Jackson and Randy Jackson Continued to Live Together After Splitting

When Erika filed for divorce in 2014, she and Randy Jackson were still living together. TMZ reported at the time that there were no allegations of infidelity and that the split was amicable.

A source told People in 2014, “Randy and Erika had a plan [of how they would file] but at the end of the day she decided to file. Randy is bummed out. It’s not the way he wanted it to happen or end.”

Read More From Heavy

Makenzie Alexis Noland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook