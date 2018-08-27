You Won’t Believe What Kevin Smith Looks Like Now

Kevin Smith has lost 51 pounds since having a heart attack that changed his life. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 26, to show off his new look — and it’s pretty incredible! Smith attributes his weight loss to a “total lifestyle change” that he accomplished by joining Weight Watchers.

“I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Smith suffered a major heart attack back in February. It happened in between shows, and doctors said that if he hadn’t gotten to the hospital when he did, he would have died.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” Smith tweeted to his followers during his hospital stay. Doctors inserted a stent in his heart, giving him a new lease on life. However, he was told that he absolutely needed to lose weight — and that’s exactly what he did.

Back in April, he told Savannah Guthrie that his heart attack was “the best thing that ever happened” to him. He has completely changed his ways and is living a healthier life these days, something that he is very proud of.

“This is the weight I was when I met my wife. This is a good weight to be at. Last time I weighed this little, I scored big time. … I think I’m going to try to lose like 25 more pounds on the program. So far it’s good,” Smith said at the time.

Smith has another 10 pounds to lose to get down to his goal weight of 195.